GTA 5 next-gen release date confirmed for March 2022

The Grand Theft Auto V PS5 release date has been confirmed, and the 'expanded and enhanced' version of the game will be launching in March 2022.

A new trailer, which you can check out above, offered us a look at the PS5 version of the game, which first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in 2013, before a port brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One.

That trailer very much welcomes players back to Los Santos, reintroducing the trio of characters that originally brought the game to life. It also boasts improved graphics and enhanced gameplay, including "seamless character switching," allowing players to swap between Michael, Trevor, and Franklin quicker than ever before. Rockstar also confirmed that you'll be able to experience GTA Online in the next-gen version of the game.

While Grand Theft Auto V will be heading to both PS5 and Xbox Series X, Sony's showcase confirmed that "additional bonuses" are already available for PlayStation Plus owners.

The third version of Grand Theft Auto V might have to tide you over for a while - reports suggest GTA 6 might not be launching until 2025. Rockstar is keen to ensure it doesn't need to crunch on the new title, and that it won't have to externally delay the game by talking about it too early.

