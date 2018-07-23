Got a spare $240,000? Well, you should have picked up this Star Wars lightsaber at San Diego Comic Con 2018

San Diego Comic Con 2018 is often the go-to place for exclusives. There’s exclusive trailers, exclusive panels, and, of course, exclusive memorabilia. But far from forking over a few extra bucks for a new Funko, there’s the other end of the scale. That’s where collectors Profile in History come in – and they were showing off a Star Wars lightsaber at the convention worth nearly $250,000!

While the lightsaber on show – an original production prop used by Luke Skywalker himself in 1977’s A New Hope – wasn’t officially for sale on the convention floor, Profiles in History’s website (via IGN) confirms that the collectors have already sold a similar lightsaber at auction for $240,000.

Of course, while it’s just the hilt of the lightsaber (so, no, you can’t go around slicing people with a bright blue laser!), it is undoubtedly one of the greatest movie props in history – hence the eye-watering fee. You’d imagine, now that the Jedi Master has shuffled off his mortal coil in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, that price is only going to up, too.

That’s not all that was showcased at the Profiles in History booth. Among my favourites was the real, no-foolin’ Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There’s even a set of Wolverine’s claws, but, uhh, good luck getting them through airport security! If any of those were to go to auction – and keep your eyes peeled because you never know – then they’d surely fetch a hefty sum.

