Got a spare $240,000? Well, you should have picked up this Star Wars lightsaber at San Diego Comic Con 2018

Some of movie’s most iconic (and expensive) props were in touching distance at SDCC 2018

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) holding a lightsaber in 1977's Star Wars

San Diego Comic Con 2018 is often the go-to place for exclusives. There’s exclusive trailers, exclusive panels, and, of course, exclusive memorabilia. But far from forking over a few extra bucks for a new Funko, there’s the other end of the scale. That’s where collectors Profile in History come in – and they were showing off a Star Wars lightsaber at the convention worth nearly $250,000!

While the lightsaber on show – an original production prop used by Luke Skywalker himself in 1977’s A New Hope – wasn’t officially for sale on the convention floor, Profiles in History’s website (via IGN) confirms that the collectors have already sold a similar lightsaber at auction for $240,000.

Of course, while it’s just the hilt of the lightsaber (so, no, you can’t go around slicing people with a bright blue laser!), it is undoubtedly one of the greatest movie props in history – hence the eye-watering fee. You’d imagine, now that the Jedi Master has shuffled off his mortal coil in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, that price is only going to up, too.

That’s not all that was showcased at the Profiles in History booth. Among my favourites was the real, no-foolin’ Golden Ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. There’s even a set of Wolverine’s claws, but, uhh, good luck getting them through airport security! If any of those were to go to auction – and keep your eyes peeled because you never know – then they’d surely fetch a hefty sum.

Bradley Russell

