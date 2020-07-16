Some Ghost of Tsushima Amazon pre-orders are being delayed

If you pre-ordered Ghost of Tsushima on Amazon and can't wait to get playing on Friday, you might want to check the estimated delivery date.

Eager samurais took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon to share their disappointment about an email from Amazon saying their copy of Ghost of Tsushima wouldn't arrive on the July 17 release date.

I've bought so many games digitally....i don't want this one to be digital too :/ https://t.co/VrumXOi8FEJuly 15, 2020

Amazon gave me a 1-month delay on delivering #GhostofTsushima trying Best Buy...July 16, 2020

Really bummed Amazon delayed my shipment of Ghost of Tsushima until next week Tuesday. ._. Won't be able to stream it on Friday when it comes out, which means I won't be able to play it over the weekend either. Better than going out to stores to get it I guess...July 15, 2020

Presumably, this doesn't apply to every Ghost of Tsushima pre-order, but it's worth double-checking your order if you can't stomach the idea of waiting even longer to play the game. Personally, the wait always becomes exponentially harder when glowing reviews come out in the days leading up to release. Our own Rachel Weber heaped praise on the absurdly picturesque environments, evocative stories, and loving portrayal of Japanese culture. You can read her full thoughts by clicking the link in the first paragraph, but here's a quick excerpt:

"It's Assassin's Creed Japan with a Red Dead Redemption 2 sized world and an entire library's worth of Akira Kurosawa movies melted and shot directly into its veins. After days and days spent wandering forests, decapitating warlords, and stopping every now and again for a little toot of my flute, I still wanted more when the breathtaking finale signaled the end of Jin Sakai's story."

Back in March, a similar situation happened with Final Fantasy 7 Amazon pre-orders. At the time, the company was struggling to keep up with the sudden increase in online shopping for household essentials, which caused them to prioritize those items over non-essentials.

I've reached out to Amazon for comment and will keep this post updated as we learn more.

