Get an Xbox One X with Sea Of Thieves, PUBG, State of Decay 2, and Assassin's Creed: Origins for £429... wait, seriously?

Ready for this? This could be the best Xbox deal you'll find on Amazon Prime Day, and a great incentive to go 4K, finally. You can now get an Xbox One X with Sea of Thieves , Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds , State of Decay 2 , and Assassin’s Creed: Origins all for £429. Considering Xbox One X usually sells for more than £420 just on its own, that is one hell of a deal.

***UPDATE: This deal has, sadly, sold out. But this Xbox One X console + Elite Controller + PUBG + Forza 7 for £499 is still active on Amazon.***

So that not only gets you the super-powered Xbox One X with its 4K resolution, 1TB of storage space, and its six teraflops of processing power - you also get four behemoth games with it. No matter what you feel like playing, there’s Sea of Thieves if you want to sail the seven seas with your friends online, or PUBG if you’re after some more immediate shooting action. Plus State of Decay 2 is around for when you’ve decided it’s time to help out some chumps instead of fighting against people all the time. But if you just want to be left the hell alone, there’s always the option to get those teeth sunk into the story-saturated Assassin’s Creed: Origins.

