Get a set of true wireless Razer gaming earbuds for $30 off

You can pick up one of our picks for the best gaming earbuds right now for almost a third off their usual sticker price and get to gaming with no wires to mess up your flow. A Black Friday Amazon deal is cutting $30 off the MSRP for Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds, which are a stylish (and now extra affordable) alternative to AirPods for the gaming set.

Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30)

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Gaming Earbuds earned their spot on our list for their stylish looks and impressive sound quality, all at an extra responsive 60ms input latency. It makes for a value proposition that's plenty compelling even at the standard $99.99 price point - factor in the $30 discount, and you've got a pretty unmissable bargain.

The main negative point we found in our review was some potentially iffy touch controls: there are a few too many commands to try and input into a small space, meaning you're likely to put the wrong one in every now and then. Still, that's a small price to pay for a truly wireless set of earbuds with a slick form factor and extra-fast response rate.

Upgrade your on-the-go gaming setup with a set of truly wireless earbuds that won't look out of place among the AirPod crowd. This deal knocks $30 off the price for a truly fantastic bargain on a very solid set of buds.

