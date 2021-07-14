Genshin Impact 2.0: everything we know

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be the biggest Genshin Impact update since its release, introducing new bosses, characters, storylines, and a brand-new region: Inazuma. First referred to as Genshin Impact 1.7, the name was later changed to Genshin Impact Version 2.0 because of the size of this update. Thanks to the new Inazuma region in particular, Genshin Impact Version 2.0 will be a major change from the current Genshin Impact 1.6.

Although Inazuma was first teased during the Genshin Impact 1.5 livestream back in April, we had to wait until the ‘Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia’ trailer and the developer livestream on July 9th to learn more about Genshin Impact 2.0. If you’re curious about the new characters, the Inazuma region, or any other upcoming gameplay features, here’s everything we know about Genhin Impact 2.0 so far.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The expected Genshin Impact 2.0 release date is July 21. Although there’s no official release date on the Genshin Impact website yet, this would be in line with miHoYo’s usual update pattern. Do keep in mind that much of the new content is released after that date (especially events and new playable characters). According to various Twitter leaks, it seems that we’ll initially get to visit three of Inazuma’s six islands, with the rest launching on a later date.

What's new in Genshin Impact 2.0?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

We’ll explore some of the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.0 features in more detail below, but let’s start with an overview of everything new in this major update:

A new region. After spending countless hours in Mondstadt and Liyue, it’s time to explore the brand-new Inazuma region. This is the first permanent region to be added since Mondstadt’s Dragonspine.

After spending countless hours in Mondstadt and Liyue, it’s time to explore the brand-new Inazuma region. This is the first permanent region to be added since Mondstadt’s Dragonspine. New characters. Three new characters were shown in the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer: Ayama, Yoimiya, and Sayu. They are all from Inazuma.

Three new characters were shown in the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer: Ayama, Yoimiya, and Sayu. They are all from Inazuma. New Story Quests. As every new five-star character gets a Story Quest, it will most likely be the same for both Ayama and Yoimiya.

As every new five-star character gets a Story Quest, it will most likely be the same for both Ayama and Yoimiya. New events. We can expect at least two new big events in Genshin Impact 2.0: Thunder Sojourn and Phantom Flow. Based on the livestream, it looks like Thunder Sojourn will get you a free four-star Beidou character as an event reward.

We can expect at least two new big events in Genshin Impact 2.0: Thunder Sojourn and Phantom Flow. Based on the livestream, it looks like Thunder Sojourn will get you a free four-star Beidou character as an event reward. New weapons. There’s a new four-star Inazuma weapon for each of the five weapon types. On top of that, there’s a special five-star version for the Bow and Sword. Let’s hope you like katana’s and the color purple!

There’s a new four-star Inazuma weapon for each of the five weapon types. On top of that, there’s a special five-star version for the Bow and Sword. Let’s hope you like katana’s and the color purple! New Artifacts. The first set, ‘Emblem of Severed Fate’, increases Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst damage. The second new Artifact set in Genshin Impact 2.0, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, will increase attack power and boost Normal/Charged/Plunging attacks.

The first set, ‘Emblem of Severed Fate’, increases Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst damage. The second new Artifact set in Genshin Impact 2.0, Shimenawa’s Reminiscence, will increase attack power and boost Normal/Charged/Plunging attacks. New enemies. The new boss character Maguu Kenki from Genshin Impact 1.6 will return in Genshin Impact 2.0 as a permanent World Boss. Furthermore, a new Pyro Hypostasis boss and a new type of Ruin Guard, the snake-like Sentinel, can be spotted in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream. There will also be a variety of new human enemies.

The new boss character Maguu Kenki from Genshin Impact 1.6 will return in Genshin Impact 2.0 as a permanent World Boss. Furthermore, a new Pyro Hypostasis boss and a new type of Ruin Guard, the snake-like Sentinel, can be spotted in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream. There will also be a variety of new human enemies. A cross-save function. Great news for those playing on different platforms: the Genshin Impact 2.0 cross-save function will allow you to share your saves between the PC, PlayStation, and mobile phone.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma details

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The new Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma region is new to the game. Known as the Nation of Eternity, this new land will be a lot bigger than Dragonspine, as the latter wasn’t a separate region. And unlike the Dodoland Golden Apple Archipelago event region introduced in Genshin Impact 1.6, the Inazuma region will form a permanent addition to the world of Teyvat.

The Genshin Impact Inazuma region is loosely based on Japan in terms of landscape, architecture, and names. That means you’ll find a lot of cherry blossoms, samurai, and a massive shogun palace. Furthermore, Inazuma is ruled by the Electro Archon, so the overall theme of the region is ‘lightning’. Don’t expect the skies to be as clear and blue as in Mondstadt and Liyue!

Finally, we know that Inazuma consists of six different islands. The following locations were teased during livestreams:

Narukami Island. It’s home to the Grand Narukami Shrine and features a very tall mountain with a sacred Sakura tree on top.

It’s home to the Grand Narukami Shrine and features a very tall mountain with a sacred Sakura tree on top. Yashiori Island. A darker place, as the ‘presence of evil is palpable here’, according to miHoYo. There’s a skeleton of a giant snake on this island.

A darker place, as the ‘presence of evil is palpable here’, according to miHoYo. There’s a skeleton of a giant snake on this island. Tatarasuna, Kannazuka. A mountainous, more peaceful area with lots of cherry blossoms. Surrounds the Mikage Furnace.

A mountainous, more peaceful area with lots of cherry blossoms. Surrounds the Mikage Furnace. Mikage Furnace. This giant smelting facility is somewhere in the Tatarasuna area.

This giant smelting facility is somewhere in the Tatarasuna area. Inazuma City, the region’s main hub.

Tenshukaku. The most important building in Inazuma City, belonging to the Electro Archon.

The most important building in Inazuma City, belonging to the Electro Archon. Komore Teahouse. Located somewhere in Inazuma, this teahouse is owned by a Shiba Inu dog (yes, the one from the meme).

New Genshin Impact 2.0 characters

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Three new playable characters from the Inazuma region will be added in Genshin Impact 2.0. The first is Kamisato Ayaka, a five-star Cryo character who uses a Sword weapon. Ayaka will be the first five-star Wish banner character, which means she’s released on July 21. If you’re lucky, you can play her as soon as Genshin Impact 2.0 launches.

The second is Yoimiya, a Pyro Bow character. As another five-star character, Yoimiya will be released with her own Wish banner after Ayaka’s banner has ended. This would mean that Yoimiya’s release date is around September 1st. She will be joined by the third new Genshin Impact 2.0 character; four-star Anemo character Sayu.

Finally, as Inazuma is Electro-themed, it’s very likely that Traveler (your own character) will gain the Electro element. As of now, Traveler can choose between Anemo (Mondstadt) and Geo (Liyue).

Genshin Impact 2.0 Artifact offering and gardening

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Two of the most useful upcoming features in Genshin Impact 2.0 are Mystic Offering and Gardening. The Mystic Offering mechanic allows you to sacrifice three five-star Artifacts in return for a random new one (one of four types you can choose from). Given the amount of useless five-star Artifacts you receive while playing the game, this will be a welcome feature to many payers.

After Genshin Impact 2.0 launches, players will also be able to get a tool from Madame Ping, allowing you to gather seeds from plants in the wild. You can then bring the seeds to your Serenitea Pot to start your very own Genshin Impact farm.

Time to sharpen our katanas and get ready for the Genshin Impact 2.0 update!

Genshin Impact Conch locations | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | The best Genshin Impact Eula build | Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers