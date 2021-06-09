Genshin Impact 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure event guide

The first Genshin Impact 1.6 event Midsummer Island Adventure has arrived. A mysterious villain who calls himself the ‘Dodo-King’ has threatened to take Klee’s furry toy, Dodoco. As a result, a bunch of Mondstadt’s hero’s (including you) must travel to Dodoland to have a word with this so-called Dodo-King about his evil Dodoco kidnapping plans.

No worries, you will be richly rewarded for your efforts. This first major Genshin Impact 1.6 event can get you a free four-star Catalyst, a Northlander weapon blueprint, and heaps of Primogems. All you need to do is find Dodoland and complete the challenges!

Dodoco Tales and other Midsummer Island Adventure rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Genshin Impact 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure rewards include the standard Primogems, Talent level-up materials, weapon ascension materials, weapon enhancement materials, and Mora. However, there are also several special rewards:

Dodoco Tales . This is a new four-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact 1.6.

. This is a new four-star Catalyst introduced in Genshin Impact 1.6. Fragments of Innocence refinement material . Use this to upgrade the Dodoco Tales refinement rank.

. Use this to upgrade the Dodoco Tales refinement rank. Crown of Insight . A rare talent level-up material which can only be gotten from Genshin Impact events.

. A rare talent level-up material which can only be gotten from Genshin Impact events. Northlander Billet Trove . Choose any type of Weapon (Bow, Sword, Polearm etc.) and craft it at a blacksmith’s station with this Northlander weapon blueprint.

. Choose any type of Weapon (Bow, Sword, Polearm etc.) and craft it at a blacksmith’s station with this Northlander weapon blueprint. Furnishing blueprints. Used to decorate the Serenitea Pot.

You can get all of these items by completing the challenges in the Genshin Impact 1.6 Midsummer Island Adventure event. If you’re looking for the other special Genshin Impact 1.6 reward, the Barbara summer outfit, then you need to find all the Genshin Impact Conch locations.

How to participate in the Midsummer Island Adventure event

(Image credit: miHoYo)

There are a few requirements you need to meet before you can enter this Genshin Impact 1.6 event:

Have an Adventure Rank of 21 or higher.

Complete the Archon Quest ‘Song of the Dragon and Freedom’.

Complete Klee’s story quest ‘Trifolium Chapter: Act I – True Treasure’. You can start this quest after reaching AR 21, and it will be free of charge (it would normally cost a Story Key).

The Midsummer Island Adventure event starts on June 9 and ends on June 28.

How to find Dodoland and the Golden Apple Archipelago

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Before you can do the Genshin Impact 1.6 challenges, you need to discover the location of the Golden Apple Archipelago by completing the introductory quest. You can start this quest on the Midsummer Island Adventure page in the main event menu.

Go to Mondstadt and talk to the NPC’s as directed. When the game asks you to wait until the next day and meet between 12:00 and 18:00, just set the timer to 12:00 in your main menu (even if it’s past midnight already). After that, travel to Windrise to meet with Venti, who will summon the dragon Dvalin to fly you to the Golden Apple Archipelago in Dodoland. The Midsummer Island Adventure event is about to begin!

Get the Waverider and unlock the Dodoland map

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Once you find yourself on the Golden Apple Archipelago together with Paimon, Klee, Barbara, and Jean, you need to glide to the lower rocks and then board the ‘Waverider’ boat. The Waverider will be your new means of transport during the Midsummer Island Adventure event. It can shoot normal bombs, larger bombs (Elemental Skill button), and speed up (use the sprint button).

The next quest will tell you to ‘light up the devices’ by following the beacons with the Waverider. ’Devices’ simply means Teleport Waypoints though. You can follow the beacons if you want, or you can sail to the Teleports directly to unlock the full Dodoland map.

Genshin Impact Midsummer Island Challenge I tips

(Image credit: miHoYo)

To start the first Midsummer Island challenge, take the Waverider to the challenge location just north of the Pudding Isle (see the Hilichurl logo on your map). Just sail towards the Hilichurls and start shooting as soon as you get in range, the challenge will then start automatically. Take a look at the following tips to make your first Genshin Impact 1.6 challenge a bit smoother:

Don’t mind your aim too much, the Waverider has an auto-targeting function. But do mind the Waverider’s health bar! You can see the damage taken in the lower part of your screen. The Waverider heals when it’s out of combat. Hilichurls die when falling in the water. Are they standing on a small wooden construction? Then it’s faster to just shoot the platform instead of the Hilichurls, especially when they’re grouped together. If they’re standing on a big platform though, it’s usually faster to leave the Waverider and fight them as you normally would. Try using a knockback attack to push them off the platform for instant kills. If you want to do the challenge again, just sail further north to the next location. A new Hilichurl icon will automatically pop up on your map.

Stay tuned for the next Genshin Impact 1.6 Midsummer Island challenge!

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | The best Genshin Impact Eula build | Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers