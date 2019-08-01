Fortnite Stop Signs: Where to destroy stop signs in the Fortnite Road Trip challenges

You need to destroy 10 Fortnite stop signs in order to complete one of the first Fortnite Road Trip Missions in Fortnite Season 10, but unfortunately, Fortnite stop signs aren't easy to find unless you know where to look. You've undoubtedly gone past some while playing Fortnite but if you're not specifically looking for them, you wouldn't even think twice about them being there. We're here to help though, with enough Fortnite stop sign locations to help you complete the challenge.

There's one thing you need to remember before you get started with the challenge to destroy stop signs in Fortnite, and that thing is that you need to wear the Catalyst outfit. Catalyst is the woman unlocked at the first tier of the Fortnite Season 10 battle pass, so get her equipped then jump into a match. Also, like all challenges, you need to do this in a public game; playground and creative don't count!

Fortnite Stop Signs: Pleasant Park

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The place with the most Fortnite stop signs on the entire map is Pleasant Park, which has a whopping ten stop signs to destroy. Above is a zoomed in map which shows all ten stop sign locations, so if you can get Pleasant Park to yourself in a match, you'll be able to complete the entire challenge in one go!

Fortnite Stop Signs: Full map

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The map above shows all the other Fortnite stop sign locations we've found. There may be more but these are the ones we've discovered and there's more than enough in total to complete the challenge.

In the top left, the huge red blob over Pleasant Park indicates the ten mentioned above, then in Salty Springs, there's three stop signs right in the middle of the location. Shoot over to Mega Mall and you can grab two, one by the south-west corner near the slip stream, with another right next to the playground. Finally, Paradise Palms has just one that we could see, on the southern side where the street meets the main road.

Destroying 10 stop signs will probably take you a few matches to complete, but we'd definitely recommend heading to Pleasant Park as that's where you can find the most. Good luck!

Fortnite Season 10 | Fortnite Season 11 | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite map | Fortnite Missions | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Party Assist | How to level up fast in Fortnite