If you're wondering how to prestige missions in Fortnite, then you've come to the right place. The new system isn't quite as intuitive as we'd have liked for Fortnite Season 10, and while the challenges UI looks much nicer, there's some aspects to the Fortnite Missions that haven't been explained properly. If you've jumped onto Fortnite for the new season and you're confused, let us explain how to prestige in Fortnite.

How to prestige missions in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Missions in Fortnite are essentially the categories of challenges, such as the Fortnite Road Trip challenges, Fortnite Rumble Royale challenges, etc. When you complete all seven of the challenges inside a specific mission, you'll have the opportunity to prestige the mission. Simply navigate to the specific mission you want to prestige and you'll be given the option when every challenge is complete.

When you enter prestige, you're given seven more challenges inside the same mission. They're all similar to the previous seven challenges you completed, but they're simply much more difficult. For example, what may have been "deal 200 damage" before may now be "three eliminations in a single game" or something along those lines. The prestige challenges are going to be a serious challenge for everyone except the very top Fortnite players. In exchange for completing them though, you're rewarded with some seriously nice cosmetics like skin variants.

That's all there is to it. In order to prestige, you need to complete all of the challenges in the mission first, then you need to complete some of the prestige challenges to unlock the rest. Every permanent mission in the game will have the prestige option available, but since the missions are like weekly challenges, they're not all available at first. It's also worth noting that the limited time missions like B.R.U.T.E Squad don't have a prestige option available.

Good luck, because you'll probably need it!

