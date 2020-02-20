Fortnite players are not happy about locking in choices for the new Maya skin

The new Maya skin that arrived with Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 is brimming with possibilities, but players are more than a little terrified about having to lock in their choices for good.

Fortnite has offered many different takes on customizable skins before, but none like Maya. Her base version is included with the Battle Pass, and you can complete challenges to unlock individual items for ten unique points of customization in the Upgrade Vault: hair, tattoos, sleeves, boots, collars, vest, helmet, pants, face paint, and scarf. Each week will unlock a new point to customize and associated challenges.

Here's the tough part: though you're free to experiment with different looks all you want in the Upgrade Vault, you can only use them in the game by locking each choice in. Permanently. So if you want to stand apart from the crowd of Mayas with your cool new hair choice, you need to lock it in right now, forever. If you want to make sure all of your choices complement each other and create an overall look you like, your only safe bet is to wait for all the options to be unlocked then choose.

Believe me, as a strong proponent of thoughtful video game fashion, I too am horrified.

Players are calling for Epic Games to leave Maya's customization options open permanently, which would certainly make things a lot easier - even just leaving them open until the end of the season would make a big difference. Ultimately, it is interesting to see the new take on customization that Epic is trying out here, but we'll have to wait and see if the cries of distress are enough to make the studio divert from this path.

