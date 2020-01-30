Fortnite No Fishing signs: Where to catch an item with a fishing rod at different locations

Angling is one of the new pastimes to be added to the battle royale in this fresh chapter, and although you can cast off anywhere you see water there are now some areas marked with Fortnite No Fishing signs which you shouldn't be dropping a line into. If you want to complete one of the early Fortnite Cameo vs Chic challenges then you'll have to ignore this request, and we've got details on all the illicit fishing spots you need in Fortnite. Firstly, remember that you need to use a fishing rod for this challenge, as a harpoon gun or explosives just won't cut it for the listed requirements. With that in mind, follow our lead as we show you all the locations we've found for you to disregard the Fortnite No Fishing signs and snag yourself and illegal catch.

Fortnite No Fishing sign locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

All of the Fortnite No Fishing sign locations we've found so far are marked on the map here, and given the potential toxicity of the water it's not surprising that these were all around the Slurpy Swamp factory. There are jetties to the north and west sides of the area, along with an outlet pipe to the south, and they all have Fortnite No Fishing signs on top of them – plus a handy barrel of fishing rods to use so you don't need to bring your own. Get casting into that blue goo, and you should have this challenge wrapped up in no time.

