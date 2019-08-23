Fortnite mech nerfs: Epic responds to community backlash with significant changes across all modes

Epic have finally significantly nerfed Brute mechs after a continued backlash from the Fortnite community. The mechs, which were introduced in Fortnite Season 10, were massively overpowered leading to a lot of anger and frustration within the community. In response to the initial feedback after season 10's launch, Brutes were previously nerfed with a slight reduction to spawn rates in Arena and Tournament playlists. After continued complaints from the community, it seems Epic are paying attention and have rolled out a Brute balance adjustments update which is now live.

The latest patch reduces spawn rates across all modes, and will temporarily disable the Junk Rift in the Tournament and Arena playlists for the FNCS tournament this weekend. There has also been a sizeable decrease in the Brute’s rocket fire rate and blast damage radius. You can see the full list of adjustments below.

B.R.U.T.E.

Decreased the maximum amount of rockets fired by the B.R.U.T.E. in a single charge from 10 to 6.

Decreased the rate at which the rockets are fired from the B.R.U.T.E. by 56%.

Our goal with these changes is to increase the back and forth between the users of the B.R.U.T.E. and the players they face. These changes allow the players on the receiving end of the missile volley to have more time to react and protect themselves. Decreased the radius of the B.R.U.T.E.’s rocket explosion by 42%.

Our goal with this change is to improve consistency and understanding around focused barrages of missiles. B.R.U.T.E.s will continue to be a strong option against structures, but less lethal against players. Increased the dash cooldown from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

The previous dash cooldown not only increased the B.R.U.T.E.’s mobility, but also made the B.R.U.T.E.s a harder target to hit from distance than we’d like. The adjustment here reduces the ability to close gaps quickly while in the B.R.U.T.E. while also increasing the ability to land shots on target for players facing the B.R.U.T.E. Decreased the velocity gained from boosting while in air by 33%.

We want to reduce a B.R.U.T.E.’s ability to engage and disengage at long distances to encourage a more strategic approach to an encounter. In general we hope to shift B.R.U.T.E.s away from being highly mobile and put more emphasis on their already defensive nature. The B.R.U.T.E. no longer grants materials to the driver and passenger when stomping or dashing through the environment.

Note: This change should roll out shortly following the other changes.

Adjusted the variability of spawn rates for storm phases 1, 2, and 3 in core modes. Arena spawn rates will remain unchanged.





Storm phase 1

New spawn rates

29% chance to spawn 0.

14.3% chance to spawn 1.

14.3% chance to spawn 2.

14.3% chance to spawn 3.

14.3% chance to spawn 4.

Old spawn rates

33% chance to spawn 2.

33% chance to spawn 3.

33% chance to spawn 4.

Storm phase 2

New spawn rates

25% chance to spawn 0.

25% chance to spawn 1.

25% chance to spawn 2.

Old spawn rates

33% chance to spawn 2.

33% chance to spawn 3.

33% chance to spawn 4.

Storm phase 3

New spawn rates

25% chance to spawn 0.

25% chance to spawn 1.

25% chance to spawn 2.

Old spawn rates

33% chance to spawn 1.

33% chance to spawn 2.

33% chance to spawn 3.

Previously, the early stages of a match were guaranteed a minimum amount of B.R.U.T.E.s. We’d like to provide a little more variance to that experience so that matches don’t always play out the same way. The overall average number of B.R.U.T.E.s per game is reduced slightly.

Decreased the material cost of using the gunner’s overshield from 200 to 75.

Our goal is to further emphasize use of materials for positive defensive benefit.

Increased the Health of the B.R.U.T.E from 1000 to 1250.

With the above changes, users of the B.R.U.T.E. need to play a bit more strategic than before, so we want to give a little bit longer of a window to do so.

