To set up a Generator near the Holotable in Fortnite you first need to infiltrate the command room, which is hidden deep within the imposing Command Cavern base. It's likely that you haven't seen the Fortnite Holotable before, as it's locked behind solid blast doors which cannot be opened by any means, but if you want to tick off the final few stages of the Week 10 Resistance storyline section within the Fortnite quests then you need to know how to get to it. That's why we're here to help guide you to this secret bunker, so follow our directions and you'll soon know how to set up a Generator near the Holotable in Fortnite.

Fortnite Holotable Command Cavern location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

We've marked the location of the Fortnite Holotable inside Command Cavern on the map above, but remember that this is buried deep underground so you can't reach it directly by going to this point. Instead, use it as reference for where you want to end up then follow one of the access routes we've outlined below:

Fortnite Holotable Route 1

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to reach the Fortnite Holotable inside Command Cavern is to float down the large air tunnel on the southeast side of the base, then land on the platform at the bottom. Go through the door and turn right to see the blast doors ahead of you.

Fortnite Holotable Route 2

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you're going into the base from the main south road entrance, then head up the first flight of stairs before taking the corridor to the right of the next stairs. Go out through the doorway on the right then follow the long walkway down three flights of stairs, continuing straight until you hit the blast doors.

Fortnite Holotable Route 3

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Finally, if you're already in the main excavation cavern, then head to the southeast corner and join the walkway behind the large drilling machine, next to the Porta-potty. Go straight ahead then turn left at the junction, and you'll see the blast doors in front of you.

How to reach the Fortnite Holotable inside Command Cavern (Image: © Epic Games) When you reach the Fortnite Holotable location inside Command Cavern you won't actually be able to get in via normal means, as large blast doors block your way which cannot be damaged. To get around this, open the vent in the wall to the right then follow the tunnel around to the other end, where another vent can be opened to drop into the command room containing the Holotable.

How to set up a Generator near the Holotable in Fortnite (Image: © Epic Games) Once you're inside the command room, look to the side and you'll see the outline of a Generator near the Holotable in Fortnite. All you need to do now is approach that outline and follow the Deploy Generator prompt to complete this assignment. You can then finish off the remaining Week 10 Resistance quests by inserting the control keys in the corners of the Holotable, before activating the Holotable to get a preview of the upcoming Fortnite live event named Collision.

