Fortnite Greasy Grove treasure map: how to find the hidden loot

After a slightly extended downtime for maintenance, the Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges for Week 5 are now live. As regular Fortnite players will come to expect by now, one of the challenges involves finding a hidden treasure map then using it to locate some hidden Battle Stars on the Fortnite map, which will increase your Fortnite Season 4 ranking and unlock more of those sweet customisation items.

First things first, you need to know where to look to find this week's loot. The treasure map itself can be found in the bedroom of a single storey house to the southeast of Greasy Grove. Savvy players will know that you don't actually need to visit this map in order to collect the treasure, but that's where it is for all the completionists out there.

Recognise that skull face? If you've been to Snobby Shores in Season 4 then you may well have spotted the sinister villain's missile base carved into the hill overlooking it. Glide in from the west (or drop down from the top of the base) and aim for the small roof forming the bridge of the nose, where your Battle Star reward will appear. There's plenty of weapons around in this area so grab the loot quickly before someone takes advantage of your exposed position. Congratulations - you've solved the treasure hunt for another week!

Want to know what's new in Fortnite? Well now you can score a Victrolley Royale in Fortnite, as Patch 4.3.0 introduces shield-boosting mushrooms and rideable shopping carts.