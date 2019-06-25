Fortnite Beach Ball: Where to bounce a giant beach ball in 14 Days of Summer

If you're wondering how and where to bounce a giant beach ball in Fortnite for the 14 Days of Summer challenges, we've got everything you need to know. In order to bounce a giant beach ball, you need to know the Fortnite giant beach ball location, and how to bounce it, because it's not quite as simple as it may seem. Here's how to complete the Fortnite giant beach ball challenge and progress through the 14 Days of Summer.

Fortnite Giant Beach Balls

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To complete the challenge to bounce a giant beach ball, you need to do it in five different matches. There's only two Fortnite giant beach balls on the map though, so you'll need to do the same one multiple times. The map above shows the Fortnite giant beach ball locations; one is north-west of Paradise Palms, while the other is east of Pleasant Park.

You can't shoot the giant beach balls to move them though, nor can you use grenades or any other item you can pick up. The only way to bounce a giant beach ball in different matches is to whack it with your pickaxe but with up to 100 players in each game, there'll undoubtedly be a number of players all trying to hit the giant beach balls at the same time. We'd recommend landing at it from the get go and getting your hits in nice and early. Good luck!