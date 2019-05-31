How to get Fortnite Fortbyte 79, found within an arcade

As we look around the island for Fortnite Fortbyte 79, it feels like we've been collecting these Fortbytes forever now - which is a little worrying as we're not even at the halfway point in Fortnite Season 9 yet! Still, the collectible machine rumbles on, and we must continue out duty to bring you all of the microchip locations. Per the clue, Fortnite Fortbyte 79 is found within an arcade, but regular players will know that there are multiple arcades found on the Fortnite map, so which one is it in?

Helpfully, we've already scoped them out to identify the exact location of this Fortbyte, which we've marked for you on the map below:

Fly down to Mega Mall from the battle bus and land on the roof, then drop down to the first floor. On the western side of Mega Mall is where you'll find the very small arcade - really, it's got nothing on the one in Paradise Palms. Try and avoid being lured in to the arcade games, and hop behind the counter instead to find this Fortbyte. You don't need to perform any magic tricks to pick it up thankfully, so hightail it out of there as soon as you've found it.

From Mega Mall you have points of interest available in every direction, so no matter where the Storm is forming you should have options for where to go next. You can even hop into the nearby slipstream to the west and ride it all the way around the map to Neo Tilted, should you be so inclined. With the collectible safely pocketed, don't forget to pay our complete Fortnite Fortbytes guide a visit, where you'll find daily updates on the location of every microchip, and keep working towards solving the ongoing puzzle.

Fortnite tips | Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite Battle Pass Challenges | Fortnite Utopia Challenges | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite Party Assist | Fortnite ping system | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite 2FA | Fortnite Season 10