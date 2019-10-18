Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch: How to get unlimited XP to boost your season level

*****

UPDATE: This Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch has now been patched and removed from the game

*****

The new season (and chapter) of the game is now underway, so naturally players are trying to increase their season level as quickly as possible to unlock new Battle Pass rewards, and this process can be sped up thanks to the discovery of a Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch. If you've been spending time exploring the completely revamped island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 then you should have noticed that you receive bonus XP for each new Landmark you visit, but this is meant to be a one-off award. However, savvy Fortnite players have noticed that a particular group of Landmarks continue to give out this bonus XP match after match and therefore provide an unlimited pool of points, so if you want to take advantage of this Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch before it gets patched then here's what you need to know.

How to use the Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When you pass by a new Landmark for the first time, you'll see a "+ 2,000 XP Landmark Discovered" notification followed by the name of the Landmark appearing at the top of the screen. This is only meant to happen once per location, but it's been noticed that there are four significant metal bridges that continue to give this 2,000 XP award in every match you play, meaning you can visit them each round for a potential 8,000 XP gain. The locations of these four bridges are marked on the map below:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you want to snag them all in a match, you're best off starting at either Craggy Cliffs or Misty Meadows to grab some weapons and a Fortnite motorboat, then heading down the rivers to tick off all four bridges.

It's worth noting that the value of XP has significantly changed in Chapter 2, and in contrast by working through the Fortnite Missions you can earn 14,000 XP for every challenge you tick off, so by using this Fortnite Chapter 2 XP glitch you're not going to immediately race through the ranks – but it's worth bearing in mind to at least give yourself a little boost if you're passing through the right areas. We expect Epic will fix this situation with an upcoming patch, so if you want to make use of it then do so now while you can.

