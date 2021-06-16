When does Fortnite Season 8 start? Here's everything we know

When does Fortnite Season 8 start, and what will be new in the Season 8 Battle Pass? It may feel a bit early to be asking these questions given that Fortnite Season 7 only just launched, but we like to be prepared. It’s always fun to look forward to the new Fortnite season and see what new changes we might expect.

This is everything we know so far, from the Fortnite Season 8 release date to the Season 8 battle Pass cost. Keep in mind that many more updates will follow, and everything is subject to change.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

When does Fortnite Season 8 start? The Fortnite Season 8 release date has not been officially confirmed, but the current Season 7 Battle Pass gives us an important clue. According to the Epic Games website, the current Fortnite Battle Pass will end on September 12. As the new season usually goes live in a few hours after the previous Battle Pass ends, it’s likely that Fortnite Season 8 will start on September 13, 2021. Although this presumed Fortnite Season 7 duration would be in line with most previous Fortnite seasons, remember that the season can always get extended. We’ll have to wait for a confirmed Fortnite Season 8 release date to be certain.

What will be the biggest changes made for Fortnite Season 8?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

After the alien-invested season comes to an end, what changes shall we find in Fortnite Season 8? Although there’s no information on the upcoming theme or any specific features yet, we can name at least one thing we don’t expect to change in Season 8: the Battle Stars.

Battle Stars were removed when Fortnite Chapter 1 ended, and have now been reintroduced in Season 7 of Chapter 2. The question is: will they stay in Fortnite Season 8? Given their prolonged absence and their big announcement on the official Fortnite channels, it’s unlikely that they’re only meant to stay for one season. In other words, you’ll likely be able to claim Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass rewards in any order you like, using your collected Battle Stars!

How much will the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass cost?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite is free to play, but buying the Battle Pass will get you loads of additional rewards. The Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass will likely be available for the usual 950 V-Bucks. This means that it will be enough to purchase the smallest V-Buck bundle in the Fortnite store, which is priced at $7.99 / £6.49. This will get you 1.000 V-Bucks.

It’s possible to get a head start by buying the Battle Bundle upgrade. This will get you to Tier 25 on the Battle Pass instantly. Doing so will cost you 2.800 V-Bucks, which you can get for $19.99 / £15.99 (2.500 V-Bucks, plus 300 for free).

If you don’t want to spend any money, you can always try to get free Fortnite V-Bucks for the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass. But don’t fall for online scams! If you choose to save up some V-Bucks, remember that you only need to collect 950 of them to unlock the next Fortnite Battle Pass starting in September.

And that’s all we know about Fortnite Season 8, let’s take care of that alien takeover for now!

