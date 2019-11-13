Fortnite Achievements: How to complete all of the Fortnite feats in Chapter 2 Season 1

Among all the changes and updates, not least adding a whole new island to replace the previous map, a set of Fortnite Achievements have been added to the game for players to unlock. Although these challenges behave similarly to the standard Trophies or Achievements you're used to, they don't actually register outside of the game. This means they are just for internal progress and you'll be earning Fortnite Achievements on all formats – stop making that face, PlayStation owners. As you fight towards Victory Royales in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1, keep the descriptions below in mind so you can try to unlock as many Fortnite Achievements as possible, and you can monitor your progress from the main menu under the Career tab to see which ones you've earned so far in Fortnite. Good luck and happy hunting!

Fortnite Achievements List

There are over 50 Fortnite Achievements available to unlock, which we've listed the names of below along with their descriptions:

Hide the Pain – Used a Bandage to heal yourself while in the storm (1)

– Used a Bandage to heal yourself while in the storm (1) Who's a Good Doggo? – You're a good doggo. Yes, you are! (1)

– You're a good doggo. Yes, you are! (1) One True Pairing – Won a Duos match during Season 1 (1)

– Won a Duos match during Season 1 (1) Your Time to Shine – Won a Solo match during Season 1 (1)

– Won a Solo match during Season 1 (1) Dream Team – Won a Squads match during Season 1 (1)

– Won a Squads match during Season 1 (1) Woodchuck – Harvested 999 Wood in a single match (999)

– Harvested 999 Wood in a single match (999) You've Hit a Brick Wall – Harvested 999 Stone in a single match (999)

– Harvested 999 Stone in a single match (999) Collecting Rust – Harvested 999 Metal in a single match (999)

– Harvested 999 Metal in a single match (999) New Island. Who Dis? – Landed on the new island for the first time (1)

– Landed on the new island for the first time (1) Dodged a Bullet – Used a Medkit while at 1 Health (1)

– Used a Medkit while at 1 Health (1) Got 'Em! – Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop (1)

– Eliminated an opponent who just opened a Supply Drop (1) Lifeguard – Revive a knocked out teammate while in water (1)

– Revive a knocked out teammate while in water (1) I'm Trash – I might hide in garbage, but I'm still in the game (1)

– I might hide in garbage, but I'm still in the game (1) Bushwacker – Destroyed 500 Holly Hedges (500)

– Destroyed 500 Holly Hedges (500) Can I Speak to a Manager? – Took out your frustrations on 20 Fishstick restaurant decorations (20)

– Took out your frustrations on 20 Fishstick restaurant decorations (20) Going Nuclear – Eliminated 235 opponents at Steamy Stacks (235)

– Eliminated 235 opponents at Steamy Stacks (235) Gunk Ops – Gained 10,000 Health or Shield from Slurpy Swamp (10,000)

– Gained 10,000 Health or Shield from Slurpy Swamp (10,000) Pier Fishing – Caught a fish off the Sweaty Sands pier (1)

– Caught a fish off the Sweaty Sands pier (1) Quick & Dirty – Eliminated an opponent in Dirty Docks within 60 seconds of jumping from the Battle Bus (1)

– Eliminated an opponent in Dirty Docks within 60 seconds of jumping from the Battle Bus (1) Salt Bae – Been droppin' Salty (100)

– Been droppin' Salty (100) Savor the W-Key – Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations (1)

– Won a Solo match with at least 10 eliminations (1) Tourist Trap – Eliminated an opponent with a Trap in Misty Meadows (1)

– Eliminated an opponent with a Trap in Misty Meadows (1) Were You Raised in a Barn!? – Got revived inside the Frenzy Farm barn (1)

– Got revived inside the Frenzy Farm barn (1) Desperate Times – You picked up a Common Pistol (1)

– You picked up a Common Pistol (1) WARNING! – Slurpfish contain 4,000% of your daily recommended toxic waste (1)

– Slurpfish contain 4,000% of your daily recommended toxic waste (1) Raw and Wiggling – Ate a Small Fry or a Flopper (1)

– Ate a Small Fry or a Flopper (1) All You Can Eat Sashimi – Ate all the fish and two plastic lobsters (100)

– Ate all the fish and two plastic lobsters (100) Submarine Submachine – Eliminated an opponent with an SMG while in water (1)

– Eliminated an opponent with an SMG while in water (1) Champion! – Won 10 Solo matches during Season 1 (10)

– Won 10 Solo matches during Season 1 (10) Victorious! – Won 100 Solo matches during Season 1 (100)

– Won 100 Solo matches during Season 1 (100) Double Trouble – Won 10 Duos matches during Season 1 (10)

– Won 10 Duos matches during Season 1 (10) Two Can Play That Game – Won 100 Duos matches during Season 1 (100)

– Won 100 Duos matches during Season 1 (100) 10-4 Good Buddies – Won 10 Squads matches during Season 1 (10)

– Won 10 Squads matches during Season 1 (10) Squad Goals – Won 100 Squads matches during Season 1 (100)

– Won 100 Squads matches during Season 1 (100) Team Player – Won a Team Rumble match during Season 1 (1)

– Won a Team Rumble match during Season 1 (1) In the Winner's Circle – Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Season 1 (100)

– Won 100 Team Rumble matches during Season 1 (100) Giving 110% – Reached Level 110 during Season 1 (110)

– Reached Level 110 during Season 1 (110) Rise & Grind – Reached Level 250 during Season 1 (250)

– Reached Level 250 during Season 1 (250) On A Mission! – Completed your first Season 1 Mission (1)

– Completed your first Season 1 Mission (1) Mission Complete! – Completed All Missions during Season 1 (10)

– Completed All Missions during Season 1 (10) No one will believe you caught this – Caught a Mythic Goldfish (1)

– Caught a Mythic Goldfish (1) Sleep with the Fishes – Eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish (1)

– Eliminated by a Mythic Goldfish (1) Trophy Hunter – Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish (1)

– Eliminated an opponent with a Mythic Goldfish (1) Cabin Fever – You’ve been in this cabin a long time (?)

– You’ve been in this cabin a long time (?) Nice to Yeet You – You Yeeted an opponent (1)

– You Yeeted an opponent (1) Impossible! – You opened 7 chests at a drive-in theater in a single match!? (7)

– You opened 7 chests at a drive-in theater in a single match!? (7) Friendly Fire – Healed teammates for 1,000 HP with the Bandage Bazooka (1,000)

– Healed teammates for 1,000 HP with the Bandage Bazooka (1,000) Carrying the Team – You carried a teammate for 50 meters (50)

– You carried a teammate for 50 meters (50) Hittin' the Hay – Hide in the hay (1)

– Hide in the hay (1) In the Zone – Landed inside the starting safe zone (1)

– Landed inside the starting safe zone (1) Let Yourself Down – Eliminated yourself by fall damage (1)

– Eliminated yourself by fall damage (1) I Pick You! – Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool (1)

– Eliminated an opponent with a Harvesting Tool (1) The Ultimate Battle Royale Experience – Eliminated an opponent while riding a Rocket (1)

– Eliminated an opponent while riding a Rocket (1) YOINK! – Immediately eliminated an opponent after pulling them with a Harpoon Gun (1)



Fortnite Fortnitemares Limited Time Achievements:

– Immediately eliminated an opponent after pulling them with a Harpoon Gun (1) Fiends with Benefits – Gained 1,000 Shield by defeating fiends during Fortnitemares (1,000)

– Gained 1,000 Shield by defeating fiends during Fortnitemares (1,000) Kingslayer – Defeated the Storm King during Fortnitemares (1)

– Defeated the Storm King during Fortnitemares (1) Punkin' Chunkin' – Eliminated an opponent with a Pumpkin Rocket from at least 50m away (1)

Most of these are self-explanatory from their descriptions, while some are more open to interpretation. For example, to earn Who's a Good Doggo? you need to interact with another player's pet, while the description and unlock requirements for I'm Trash have now been updated so you just have to hop inside one of the dumpster Fortnite hideouts to get it. We assume that for Salt Bae you need to land in Salty Springs 100 times, and for Cabin Fever it stands to reason that you'll need to spend a while inside a cabin but it's unclear if that's a specific one or for how long. At this stage we don't know if earning Fortnite Achievement provides any benefit other than bragging rights, but keep racking them up for now and we'll see what happens next.

