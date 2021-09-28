Forspoken, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Final Fantasy Origin lead Square Enix TGS 2021 lineup

Forspoken, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Final Fantasy Origin are just some the highlight's of the Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2021 slate.

The Square Enix portions of the show kick off on Friday, October 1 at 13:00 JST / 3am PT / 6am ET with a general 'Square Enix Presents' stream. Three hours later the Forspoken showcase begins and will presumably show off a new trailer, as well as potentially some additional information such as a release date.

Saturday, October 2 will bring the Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy livestream at 13:00 JST / 9pm PT / 12am ET, which will "[sell] the galaxy's most awesome misfits to SQEX CEO." It sounds like it'll be some sort of demonstration of the eclectic cast of characters in Guardians of the Galaxy, but it's hard to say for sure.

From there, it's a whooooole lot of Final Fantasy. Immediately following the Guardians of the Galaxy stream, the mobile title Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will take the stage followed by the spin-off War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

Also on Saturday, at 21:00 JST / 5am PT / 8am ET, the Nioh-esque action-RPG Stranger in Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will get its own showcase. Players had the chance to check out the spin-off with a free limited-time demo in June.

On the last day of Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show event, the Final Fantasy trading card game will make an appearance followed by a 13:00 JST / 9pm PT / 12am ET stream showing off the Chocobo GP Switch racing game from last week's Nintendo Direct. Concluding the show will be an appearance from the Final Fantasy battle royale spin-off, Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

Sadly, what is perhaps the most anticipated game in the fabled series, Final Fantasy 16, doesn't appear to have a slot at Tokyo Game Show, but we expected as much.

