FIFA 21 Future Stars guide: Get boosted versions of Camavinga, Reyna and Bergwijn

FIFA 21 Future Stars deliver all the excitement of seeing an elite prospect fulfilling his potential – without having to go through five years of career mode grind. The Ultimate Team promo lasts a fortnight, and sees a number of elite youngsters get cards with significantly boosted FIFA 21 stats, to mark what’s expected to be the pinnacle of their careers. Recognisable names from the Premier League include Chelsea’s Reece James and Stephen Bergwijn of Spurs, while those wanting to look beyond FIFA’s most popular league can alternatively enjoy Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna and Rennes maestro Eduardo Camavinga. Wondering how it all works, and hunting out the complete set of players? Read on for your FIFA 20 Future Stars guide.

What are FIFA 21 Future Stars and how do they work?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 21 Future Stars are a set of Ultimate Team cards which represent players at the expected pinnacle of their careers, rather than right now. Take Giovanni Reyna. As the son of former US pros Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan, the 18-year-old Dortmund wonderkid is expected to light up both the Bundesliga and international scene for the USA in a few years’ time – and so earns a 91-rated CAM card, a whole 23 points better than his standard, 68-rated silver item. Reyna’s mega-card features attributes of 99 agility, 91 acceleration, 89 pace, 97 short passing, and 99 curve.

All players on the FIFA 20 Future Stars list are aged 23 or under, and you can see the full set at the foot of this guide.

When are FIFA 21 Future Stars released?

(Image credit: EA)

The first batch of FIFA 21 Future Stars was released on Friday 5 February. It featured eleven players available in packs, such as Reyna, Camavinga (CM, 91), James (RB, 87) and Bergwijn (LM, 89). The latter pair were joined by one more Premier League player: Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes (CAM, 88). Reyna and Camavinga shared the honours of ‘best’ future star, while the ‘worst’ – if you can use such as term, given that he’s rated 85 overall with 88 pace and 84 physicality – is Milan left-back Diogo Dalot.

The second batch of players is due on Friday 12 February, with the campaign coming to a close on Friday 19 February.

How much do FIFA 21 Future Stars cost?

(Image credit: EA)

As I write this, three FIFA 21 Future Stars require you to break the one million barrier. With ratings of 91 passing, 87 defending and 87 physicality Camavinga is retailing for a staggering 2.9 million, while his 91-rated comrade Reyna will set you back 1.9 million. Bergwijn is the other player to cost more than seven figures, with his pace rating of 94 key to a 1.2 million asking price.

Looking for a FIFA 21 Future Stars bargain? Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin costs 56K in exchange for an 87-rated card, while the Dalot item mentioned above is currently being shopped for 83K. All prices are correct on PS4 as of Friday 5 February.

How else can I acquire FIFA 21 Future Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

As has become traditional this season, EA is making select players available outside of the transfer market for a limited time. The first of these in the Future Stars campaign is Lyon central midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. His 87-rated card is unlocked via a FIFA 21 SBC (Squad Building Challenge) with a cheeky twist. There are two versions, both with the same overall rating, but each with a unique design, and slightly different attributes. Grab the home kit version if you fancy utilising him at CDM with stats of 80 pace, 90 defending and 86 physicality. Or nab the away kit version if you want him at CM with 81 pace, 85 passing and 88 dribbling.

As I write this the challenge costs around 235,000 coins to complete.

It’s highly likely that EA adds further players in this manner across the fortnight-long campaign. We’ll update this piece on Friday 12 February with any that do materialise in this way.

What else is new with FIFA 21 Future Stars?

(Image credit: EA)

Three of the players in FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 1 (Reyna, James, and Dalot) will also receive a card boasting different stats in FIFA 21 Future Stars Team 2.

“Future Stars can fulfil their potential in a variety of ways,” says EA. “To celebrate this, 3 of the items featured in Team 1 (signified with a glow for visual purposes in the asset) will each have a second Future Star player item released as a part of Team 2."

There’s also an intriguing new set of four ‘Future Of Football’ in-game objectives which, upon completion, earns you a Rare Player Pack. All require you to play Squad Battles using a squad featuring at least six players under the age of 23. Click here for a full list of eligible players, as provided by EA.

Is there a full FIFA 21 Future Stars list?

(Image credit: EA)

Sure thing. The complete FIFA 21 Future Stars list as of Friday 5 February is as follows:

Giovanni Reyna (CAM, Dortmund) - 91

Eduardo Camavinga (CM, Rennes) - 91

Steven Bergwijn (LM, Tottenham) - 89

Dejan Kulusevski (RW, Piemonte Calcio) - 88

Sergino Dest (RB. Barcelona) - 88

Dominik Szoboszlai (LM, RB Leipzig) - 88

Harvey Barnes (CAM, Leicester) - 88

Reece James (RB, Chelsea) - 87

Andriy Lunin (GK, Real Madrid) - 87

Bruno Guimaraes (CM / CDM, Lyon) - 87 [SBC only]

Alexander Isak (CF, Real Sociedad) - 86

Diogo Dalot (LB, AC Milan) - 85

