FIFA 21 Freeze: Everything you need to know about the replacement FIFA 21 Futmas promo

FIFA 21 Futmas is dead, long live FIFA 21 Freeze. The new December campaign mixes up EA’s traditional footballing festivities, with FIFA 21 getting 13 new items, daily SBCs and – at long last – the launch of Icon Swaps and Prime Icons. Spent the season-so-far desperate to start Sadio Mane up front, or switch Casemiro to centre back, while maintaining full chemistry? Now you can. And you can move Alexandr Golovin to full-back too, with no penalty. Below we cover those changes and everything else that’s new, to form your FIFA 21 Freeze guide.

Who is in the FIFA 21 Freeze team?

11 new FIFA 21 Freeze cards are initially available in packs, and there’s some welcome variety on show. Mane at ST and Casemiro at CB naturally appeal, but moving Marco Verratti (Paris, 88) to LM and Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan, 87) to RW are also two smart, unconventional ways of venturing outside the meta.

Some of the lower-rated items are even more bonkers, but in a sense that should make these cards affordable to the entire user base. Nani (Orlando City, 84) at CAM and Alexandr Golovin (AS Monaco, 83) at RB offer a real chance to mix up your squad over the festive period. As for Salif Sane (Schalke, 85) at CDM with a height of 6’5” and stats of 83 defending and 85 physicality? Gimme.

How else can I earn FIFA 21 Freeze players?

In addition to the initial 11-man team mentioned above, two further FIFA 21 Freeze players are available outside of the transfer market – and they’re both good’uns.

Yannick Bolasie (Everton, CAM) may have gone missing this season when it comes to setting foot on the Goodison Park turf, but his 85-rated Freeze card is nonetheless a belter, with 86 pace, 85 shooting and 81 physicality. To unlock it you need to finish five lengthy objectives in Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece.

Other new addition Marquinhos (Paris, CDM) requires coins (or untradable cards stashed in your club) rather than days of grind. His Squad Building Challenge comprises a team of 86-rated players, with at least one PSG card essential for submission. In return you get an edge-of-box brick wall boasting an 87 OVR with 88 defending, 80 physicality and 80 pace. The challenge costs around 160K to complete, and is well worth consideration.

“Freeze themed player Squad Building Challenges will go live throughout the event,” says EA. “Freeze themed player SBC releases will be accompanied by a second SBC giving you the option to unlock a loan version of that day's player; the perfect way to audition and determine who works best in your team.” Marquinhos’ loan is cheap – asking you to exchange six players, including one from Brazil – but in return you only get him for three games. Stingy.

How much do FIFA 21 Freeze cards cost?

Mane is expensive, and that won’t change any time soon. Fast Premier League strikers never come cheap. As I write this he’s going for 2.7 million coins, while Casemiro is extinct. Expect his maximum price range of 380K to increase imminently, if it’s not already done so by the time you read this.

Verratti can be nabbed for around 300K, Martinez for 450K. At the other end of the scale Golovin was initially retailing at approximately 42,000 coins on the secondary market, with Nani at 64K. Both should come down as more players pack them in the build up to Christmas, increasing their availability.

Did you say FIFA 21 Icon Swaps are here at last?

They certainly are. We’ll have a full FIFA 21 Icon Swaps guide soon, but in the meantime know that by saving up tokens in game – awarded for completing objectives – you can grind your way to a selection of Icons, some of them prime.

At 17 tokens Thierry Henry is the most expensive reward, while you only need to save seven tokens to acquire 85-rated Nemanja Vidic. For now, the other unlockable icons are Frank Rijkaard (14 tokens), Ronald Koeman (13), Davor Suker (11), and Gheorge Hagi (9). Watch this space for more info soon.

What else is new with the FIFA 21 Freeze campaign?

Oh, a ton of stuff. There’s a FUT Freeze SBC which grants you a Mega Pack when completed, but note that it only runs until Sunday 13 December. So be quick. SBC sets for the MLS and Serie A are live, as is a challenge to score Bruno Fernandes’ (Manchester United, 91) player of the month card.

According to EA there will also be a third FIFA 21 RTTF team coming as part of the campaign, as well as an additional smaller batch of FIFA 21 Freeze players on 22 December. So think twice before you spend your every last in-game dime on that Mane card.

Is there complete FIFA 21 Freeze player list?

Yep. The full FIFA 21 Freeze player list as of Friday 11 December is as follows:

Sadio Mane (ST, Liverpool) - 92

Casemiro (CB, Real Madrid) - 90

Marco Verratti (LM, Paris) - 88

Bernardo Silva (CAM, Manchester City) - 88

Lautaro Martinez (RW, Inter Milan) - 87

Marquinhos (CDM, Paris) - 87 [SBC only]

Thorgan Hazard (ST, Dortmund) - 86

Lucas Torreira (LB, Atletico Madrid) - 85

Yannick Bolasie (CAM, Everton) - 85 [objectives only]

Nani (CAM, Orlando City) - 84

Ricardo Rodriguez (CDM, Torino) - 83

Salif Sane (CDM, Schalke) - 83

Alexandr Golovin (RB, AS Monaco) - 83

