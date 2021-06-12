Far Cry 6 story trailer has Giancarlo Esposito being his baddest self

Far Cry 6 got a brand new 'meet the villain' trailer during today's Ubisoft Forward stream for E3 2021, and it's further proof of what we've known since watching Breaking Bad: Giancarlo Esposito plays one hell of a villain. Check out the latest trailer for Far Cry 6 up top.

This isn't the first we've seen of Esposito's Antón Castillo, the ruthless dictator of Yara in Far Cry 6, but it is probably the scariest we've seen him act. Just like Gus Fring from Breaking Bad, Antón approaches an audience having freshly merked one of his helpless victims and starts making small talk. He's calm, collected, and even sort of charming, but that only makes his presence all the more menacing.

Today's Far Cry 6 trailer seems to be a complete cinematic sequence pulled straight from the game, showing Antón Castillo on the hunt for his son, who is attempting to escape the merciless ruler's clutches along with a boat full of fleeing citizens. Naturally, the dictator scares the pants off of everyone in his way, including the player character Dani, who was unwittingly sheltering Antón Castillo's son. The scene closes with Antón Castillo leaving the boat with his son and his soldiers opening fire on Dani and co, setting up the events of Far Cry 6.

In addition to the new cinematic, Ubisoft confirmed today that Far Cry 6 will getting post-launch DLC that'll let you play as a few returning baddies, including Far Cry 3's Vaas, Far Cry 4's Pagan Min, and Far Cry 5's Joseph. We don't know precisely how this works within the narrative, but we know each villain will get their own respective chapter through Far Cry 6's season pass. That should give you plenty of gameplay variety to keep things fresh once you've played through the main story. Speaking of which, it was recently confirmed that Far Cry 6 missions can be played in pretty much any order you want, making it the "most expansive Far Cry playground to date," according to lead game designer David Grivel.

The Far Cry 6 release date has been confirmed for October 7, 2021 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.

For everything else on the horizon, check out our comprehensive guide to new games of 2021.