Far Cry 6 Season Pass makes villains playable for new DLC

Far Cry 6 is making past series villains playable with its new Season Pass.

Unveiled today during the Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase, Far Cry 6 is getting a Season Pass complete with a slate of post-launch DLC following the game's release later this year. Included within this DLC are Far Cry 3's Vaas, Far Cry 4's Pagan Min, and Far Cry 5's Joseph, all of them villains to the player character in their own respective games.

Each of these villains will have a playable chapter in Far Cry 6 through the game's Season Pass. Right now, we don't know too much about the playable content offerings, but it certainly seems as though the villains have been resurrected from the dead to wreak havoc upon the living, somehow. Things are looking pretty trippy for the three villains, and it seems as though the new content will definitely be story-based with new narratives for all three characters.

Elsewhere in the showcase from Ubisoft, we received a new cinematic trailer for Far Cry 6. Unlike the DLC trailer seen just above, this trailer showcased an entire cinematic from the game, where antagonist Anton Castillo raided a boat full of fleeing citizens in order to get back his son, who was also attempting to flee the dictator's cruel grasp.

Players are undoubtedly going to have a hard time going up against Anton later this year when Far Cry 6 arrives. In the cinematic, we see the player character Dani attempting to flee alongside the rebels in the boat, only to realize that she's accidentally sheltering Anton's own son. The cinematic closes with Anton's forces opening fire on Dani and her friends, setting up the latter's road to revenge later this year.

Speaking of, Far Cry 6 releases on October 7, 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Previously, we learned how nearly any mission from across the game can be played in any order, and also how Ubisoft is encouraging player exploration throughout the land of Yara by giving you the option to holster your weapon at any time.

