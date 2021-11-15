Far Cry 3 villain Vaas could return for a TV show or movie, says actor

The actor behind Far Cry 3's Vaas Montenegro is pushing for his character to return, this time on the big or small screen.

You'll have an opportunity to meet Vaas again in the Far Cry 6 season pass DLC, which will let players take control of the charismatic antagonists from Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 in special rogue-like dreamscapes. It likely won't change the fact that Vaas apparently died at the hands of his rival about halfway through the game, but actor Michael Mando told Gaming Bible that he's been thinking about new directions to take his character "for a while."

"I spoke with Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had coffee and I told [them] a couple of ideas that I had for a film," Mando said. "And I have a couple of really great ideas I spoke about with [Mortal Kombat 2021 writer] Greg Russo who is really interested in Vaas as a character and making a film. I spoke to some writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul about it, and there's a lot of interest there. I’ve also spoken to producers here in Los Angeles that are interested. I think if the fans really asked for it, I feel we could give it to them, right? I think we're very close, we'll see where it goes.”

Mando is also known for his role as criminal lieutenant Nacho Varga on Better Call Saul, and he said working within the legacy of Breaking Bad has been a learning experience that he could bring to bear on Vaas as well. He said he'd be interested in "pulling back" to potentially see an origin story for the character, though he also has another idea featuring Vaas which "takes place on a huge, huge international scale."

Ubisoft told Gaming Bible that it has no plans for a TV show or movie featuring Vaas at the moment. But with Mando pushing from one side and Far Cry fans from another, it could still happen.

Far Cry 6 tips | Far Cry 6 Amigos | Far Cry 6 secret ending | Far Cry 6 map | Far Cry 6 mysterious key and locked chest | Far Cry 6 wingsuit | Far Cry 6 best Supremo and Resolver weapons | How to unlock Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses and DLC | Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics | Far Cry 6 gunpowder | Far Cry 6 co op | Far Cry 6 length | Far Cry 6 weapon list | Far Cry 6 third person | Far Cry 6 Chorizo | Far Cry 6 Criptograma Chests | Far Cry 6 best gear and builds | Far Cry 6 industrial circuits | Far Cry Seeds of Love | Far Cry 6 update patch notes | Far Cry 6 McKay kill or spare choice