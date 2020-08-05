Fall Guys patch notes: New content, bug fixes, and what else may be on the way

The Fall Guys patch notes are on their way as developer Mediatonic has confirmed it's already working on the game's first update.

The game-show inspired battle royale had a busy first day, with unexpectedly high player counts bringing the Fall Guys servers down for many players. The developers deliberately disabled matchmaking at multiple points to prevent further issues, keeping the game relatively stable otherwise. It looks like the problems have largely evened out by now.

According to an update on the official Fall Guys Twitter account, more than 1.5 million players flooded into the game within its first 24 hours online.

When we say Fall Guys is experiencing a lot of traffic...We had over 1.5 million new players in the first 24 hours! 😳We're working on our first patch for the game, listening to ALL of your feedback and ideas, and are super grateful to everyone who's supported so far! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OpD714xu26August 5, 2020

As for what to expect from the first Fall Guys patch notes, we can break it down into two main categories: new stuff and bug fixes. Mediatonic has already put out a handy little teaser for what to expect next from the game, including a teaser for new levels, new costumes (including a cactus, apparently), and new features.

You're probably all wondering...What's next for Fall Guys?Well, we're going to be releasing new levels, new costumes, and new featuresI would like to quote a greater being than myself:"You fool, this isn't even my final form" - Frieza, Dragonball Z pic.twitter.com/ymiVuzudlCAugust 4, 2020

Bug fixes are a little less fun but no less important. The developers have confirmed that they're already aware of a number of issues impacting the game, including the Pineapple costume not properly showing which team you belong to , and some exploits that let you cheat your way out of participating in games. Expect problems like these to be a high priority for Mediatonic in these early days of post-launch support.

We'll keep this page updated when we have the first official list of Fall Guys patch notes. Until then, keep falling, everybody.