Fall Guys introduces a new Slime Survivors playlist later today

Fall Guys is introducing a brand new Show playlist called Slime Survivors.

The mode will be grouping together all the game's Survival rounds into one playlist. No, this doesn't mean the playlist will just be back-to-back Slime Climb games, as the announcement from Mediatonic reassured players just below (and thank god for that).

We've got a new SHOW hitting Fall Guys in a few hoursS L I M E S U R V I V O R SI've been assured that it's not back-to-back Slime Climb and it's actually a mixture of our Survival rounds! Hex-A-Gone and Jump Showdown as finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/ky2MBHx1ZqOctober 16, 2020

The Slime Survivors mode will be bundling together a mixture of modes, before Hex-A-Gone and Jump Showdown act as one of the two finale games. So you'll firstly be put through a combination of Block Party, Roll Out, and yes, Slime Climb, all before you head to one of the two aforementioned modes for the finale.

The Survival modes in Fall Guys are definitely some of my favorite modes in Mediatonic's chaotic game. The pure chaos of Block Party, and the sheer panic of Hex-A-Gone are basically unrivalled in the frenetic energy they bring, which I suppose is part of the reason Mediatonic's game became such a massive hit in the first place.

This is all part of the ongoing Fall Guys Season 2, which first kicked off last week on PC and PS4. It introduced the new Medieval theme to the game, so you can be sure to find plenty of knights and dragon-themed outfits in the game's store and battle pass system.

