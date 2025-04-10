1 year and 1 million players later, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor goes 1.0 in September, plus the roguelike Rogue Core's alpha is "starting soon" in a massive day for dwarf enthusiasts

Both Deep Rock Galactic spin-offs had some massive news in store today, as not only did we learn that Survivor will go 1.0 in September, we also got the reveal that Rogue Core is about to get a closed alpha underway.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor launched in Steam Early Access on February 14, 2024, and it's set to finally get its 1.0 launch on September 17. Even in its pre-launch form, the Vampire Survivors-style take on the space dwarf franchise proved a hit with over 1 million players, and the trailer below includes some fun Easter eggs for fans – like a can of DW40K, poking at the common comparisons between DRG and Warhammer 40,000.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor - 1.0 Release Date Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, we also got a look at gameplay for Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, which takes the core of the original co-op game and spins it into a roguelike format. This one will be hitting Steam Early Access at an unspecified date, but the notable bit in the trailer is confirmation that a closed alpha is "starting soon," and sign-ups should be imminent.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core - Gameplay Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative - YouTube Watch On

The Deep Rock Galactic fandom is famously wholesome one, even though the original game this is all based on is about worker exploitation and facing overwhelming odds against endless arrays of massive hordes of alien monsters. Maybe that trauma is what binds the community together - and maybe why they have so much in common with Dwarf Fortress fans. You know, besides the whole rock and stone thing.

