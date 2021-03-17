Falcon and The Winter Soldier will tie into at least three future Marvel projects

Falcon and The Winter Soldier isn’t going to be a one-off – at least for some of the characters in the Disney Plus series. The Marvel Phase 4 entry will directly tie into multiple upcoming MCU projects according to head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Though Spellman was reluctant to offer specifics in his interview with EW, he said Falcon and The Winter Soldier will join the dots with some future instalments: "I can think of three that I'm not allowed to talk about."

So, which three? Unless Marvel opens its vault of spoilers and secrets, we aren’t likely to find out anytime soon, though there are a handful of likely possibilities.

One could be the Armor Wars series. The show, which will follow James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes (Don Cheadle) in a post-Endgame world, could return the favor after Cheadle seemingly spoiled that he would be making an appearance in Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

There are also separate non-Rhodey avenues into other new Marvel TV shows on Disney Plus. Recent Loki trailers have seen the God of Mischief messing around in various timestreams – and could land right on the doorstop of Sam and Bucky if he strays too far.

Then, Hawkeye – another more grounded adventure – and Ms. Marvel, who would require at least one superhero mentor to stay true to her fangirl character, are outside chances. Don’t discount Secret Invasion, either, given Emily VanCamp’s return this March as Sharon Carter and her ties to SHIELD and Nick Fury, who stars in Secret Invasion.

For now, those are stories for another time. But it’s heartening to know that, like its box office big brothers, the MCU on Disney Plus is taking the ‘everything is connected’ approach that made each movie so wildly popular. WandaVision leads into the Doctor Strange sequel and, now, Falcon and The Winter Soldier is likely to spread its wings even further.

