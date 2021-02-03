Avengers actor confirms they are in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Another Avenger will be appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Don Cheadle, who plays Rhodey (AKA War Machine) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, told BroBible’s Post-Credit Podcast that he will feature in the show. "That's some of the fun of the MCU, that we all get to show up in each other's stories, and there are ways that we're cross-platforming these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these storylines in the movies become storylines in the shows,” he explained.

"It's really fun and interesting and, by all imagination, completely open-ended – this can go anywhere," he continued. "It's great, I can't wait to get in the room with the writers and figure out how all those things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey shows up in Winter Soldier and Falcon's show. So, it can be a lot."

It's unclear exactly how Rhodey fits into the storyline of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but an appearance from him makes a lot of sense. He's been a major player in the MCU since 2008's Iron Man, and officially joined the Avengers' line-up in Age of Ultron. He's appeared in every Avengers film since, and had a big role in Endgame, where he helped to track down the Infinity Stones and restore half the universe's population.

Whether Rhodey has an important part to play in the series or not remains to be seen, but he hasn't been spotted on set or in promo so far, so it's likely to be more of a cameo than a major supporting role.

The series is set to see Daniel Brühl's Zemo return, along with Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, and Georges St-Pierre's Batroc the Leaper. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are also back as the titular characters, and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Erin Kellyman is playing a mystery role. We'll also see the MCU introduction of US Agent, portrayed by Wyatt Russell. Cheadle's Rhodey is set to have his own Disney Plus show named Armor Wars, which currently has no release date.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney Plus this March 19, 2021. Until then, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order for a catch-up movie marathon.