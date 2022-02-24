The Fairly OddParents live-action trailer is here to ruin your childhood

The Fairly OddParents live-action reboot has its first trailer – and people are not happy at their first look at the show.

The original series ran for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 and followed Timmy Turner (voiced by Tara Strong), a 10-year-old boy with neglectful parents and an unhappy life, who's given two fairy godparents, Cosmo and Wanda, to grant his every wish. However, these wishes usually backfire in some way and cause problems that Timmy has to fix, despite the well-meaning efforts of Cosmo and Wanda.

The reboot (titled The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder) is set several years later, with the fairy godparents now (attempting) to help Timmy's younger cousin Vivian (Audrey Grace Marshall) and her new step-brother Roy (Tyler Wladis). Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee are reprising their voice roles as Cosmo and Wanda from the original series, in which they also voiced Timmy's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Turner. Timmy also makes an appearance as an adult – he'll be played by Caleb Pierce this time around.

However, Twitter users have been left confused and disappointed by the trailer. "Remember when I've always said that The Fairly OddParents died a slow and painful death?" tweeted one user . "Well now it's come back with a vengeance and became a fucking zombie."

"Didn’t we already prove that "live-action Fairly Oddparents" gets mixed results, thanks to the THREE Nickelodeon movies?" said another

"Please. I'm begging you @Nickelodeon PLEASE let this franchise die," wrote someone else . "It should have been allowed to end decades ago. Either have the creators come up with something new or find new creators instead of just doing "The Fairly Oddparents" & "SpongeBob SquarePants" all the time."