FA Cup final live stream: watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online free with our global guide

The leagues might be done, but all that means is that it's the Cups' time to shine, so knowing how to set up an FA Cup final live stream is incredibly important to continue this, unorthodox, footballing summer. The good news is that wherever you are in the world you can watch the FA Cup final online, and watch Arsenal vs Chelsea battle it out for the oldest cup competition in world football.

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal vs Chelsea Saturday's FA Cup final will be on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer in the UK, so viewers from the UK need only tune in for free to watch the action. Kick-off is 5.30pm BST but there'll be plenty of coverage beforehand to get your teeth into. If you're a UK watcher and license fee payer abroad then check out this ExpressVPN so you watch the match just like you would at home.

It's a prestigious trophy and both Arsenal and Chelsea will be desperate to win it to cap off their respective seasons.

With Arsenal floundering in the early part of the season, a season looked totally lost and consigned to disappointment. However, Mikel Arteta came in and embraced his first managerial job with passion and enthusiasm, and also injected astute plans and tactics into the team. Despite finishing outside of the European qualification positions in the league, winning the FA Cup would make this season a great success - and get them into Europe.

Chelsea's season has also been a bit up and down, but mostly spent in the upper reaches of the table in the league competition. Securing Champions League football for the next campaign, and already doing sound transfer business before anyone else, Chelsea look like they're positioning themselves well for next year. A top-four place is a decent surprise and greatly welcome in Frank Lampard's first season, and a Cup win would be immensely impressive for a team hampered by transfer embargoes, and one that has been a little inconsistent at times.

No matter who you support, this is going to be a cracker of a game. Neither are strangers to each other and nor to the FA Cup final with both being successful historically as well as recently in the competition. As a result, and it being the occasion that it is, finding out how to live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea and watch the FA Cup final online this weekend is going to be greatly enjoyable.

Get an FA Cup final live stream in the UK

BBC One / BBC iPlayer

As is often the case with the FA Cup final, the BBC has the exclusive rights to it in the UK. Coverage on the BBC - which is excellent, by the way - starts at 4.30pm BST on Saturday, August 1, with kick-off at 5.30pm. Remember, aside from the license fee, the BBC is totally free so you'll be well set for being set up to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

Watch the FA Cup final online in the US

ESPN

ESPN has the juicy FA Cup rights in the US so that's where you'll need to go for the 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT kickoff. A good way to live stream the FA Cup final online will undoubtedly be through the streaming service ESPN+, away from traditional TV. Check it out.

Live stream the FA Cup final in Canada

Sportsnet

You need to head over to Sportsnet if you're in Canada and require an FA Cup final live stream. If you're already hooked up with Sportsnet through a TV package then you can watch the FA Cup online for free, but if you need access then you'll need to choose from a range of plans, starting from $9.99 a month. Kick-off time equates to 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT for Canadians, and, once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

Live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia

Kayo Sports

With ESPN also holding the broadcasting rights to the FA Cup in Australia, you'll need access to them somehow too. If you haven't got it tied into your Foxtel package - they offer great amounts of content but can be the priciest packages - then you'll need to head over to Kayo Sports. This service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including the NRL and AFL - for a pretty agreeable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. What's more, you can try Kayo Sports for free with their 14-day trial. The main difference between Basic and Premium is the number of screens and devices you can use - though you could use this to your advantage to split the costs... Kick-off time for Arsenal vs Chelsea in Australia is 2.30am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning. And for those who are away from their usual Australian TV services, you can use a VPN as outlined above.





Live stream the FA Cup Final from wherever you are