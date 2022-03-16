Elden Ring players found a way to equip Fia's skimpy underwear

The Elden Ring character Fia, who we've lovingly dubbed 'Hug Lady', is wearing some pretty revealing undergarments under her dress, and of course players found a way to find and equip them.

It appears Deathbed Smalls is an item that was originally built into the game, as it has artwork and stats just like any other piece of wearable armor, but for whatever reason it was cut from the final version of the game before launch. The obvious explanation is that they were just a touch too risqué for FromSoftware's tastes, but who knows?

Anyway, we know what you're all here for. Here's YouTuber Fighter. PL rocking the Deathbed Smalls undies:

(Image credit: Fighter. PL / Bandai Namco)

And here's what they look like when you pick them up:

(Image credit: Fighter. PL / Bandai Namco)

To be clear, the undies aren't available, or even visible, via normal means, so the only way to acquire them is to use a cheat. According to Attack of the Fanboy (thanks, Polygon), you need to be playing offline on PC and have Cheat Engine installed. From there, just enter item number into 1930300 into the cheat software and there you have it.

Not that we condone your rabid thirst, mind.

