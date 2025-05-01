Hollow Knight: Silksong devs released dozens of Hornet sprites, and of course all anybody can focus on is the nude one: "HORNET PUT YOUR CLOAK BACK ON"

Earlier today, we learned that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be playable at an Australian museum exhibition in September. As part of that news, the museum revealed a massive sprite sheet showing many of protagonist Hornet's animations from throughout the Metroidvania game. There are plenty of apparent teases for new attacks and abilities, but all anybody can focus on is the single sprite where Hornet is fully nude.

Yes, if you look closely at the sprite sheet, which was provided to IGN by the ACMI museum, and zoom way, way in – towards the right, near the circular objects – you'll see an image where Hornet is not wearing her cloak. Instead, she's carrying it in-hand, exposing the full monty of her sexless, stick figure body to the world.

"is this real????" one thoroughly confused redditor asks. "there’s no way this is a sprite that is going to be in silksong. is that just what she looks like????"

"HORNET PUT YOUR CLOAK BACK ON THAT'S SO INDECENT WHAT THE HELL," reads the title of another incredulous post.

Perhaps the most common sentiment follows this format: "THE SESBIAN LEX IS ACTUALLY REAL."

I doubt there's gonna be much lexual content of any orientation in Silksong, but as our friends at PC Gamer noted years ago, even the mostly genderless, mostly insectoid world of Hollow Knight isn't immune to the internet's need to be deeply horny about absolutely everything. That sure ain't stopping when Team Cherry is distributing official nudes like this.

The original Hollow Knight remains one of the best Metroidvania games ever made.