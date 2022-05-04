When is Doctor Strange 2 coming to Disney Plus? Release date speculation

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn't have a Disney Plus release date just yet, but the Benedict Cumberbatch-led sequel will definitely be coming to the streamer at some point in the near future.

All Marvel movies released by Disney end up on the streaming platform eventually after their theatrical release (with the exception of the Spider-Man movies – that's made a little more complicated by Spidey's relationship with Sony, so Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't on Disney Plus just yet).

When is Doctor Strange 2 releasing on Disney Plus?

While we don't have an official release date yet, we've done our best to estimate. Eternals arrived on the streamer 70 days after its theatrical release, while Shang-Chi was released a similar number of days after. We can expect Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to release somewhere between 70 and 90 days after reaching cinemas, then.

The next Disney Plus offering from the MCU is Ms. Marvel, which premieres on June 8 and airs weekly until July 13. Considering how Doctor Strange 2 releases in cinemas on May 6, and 70 days after that is July 15, it would make sense for Marvel and Disney to release the movie at home around that mid- to late-July period. 90 days from the movie's theatrical release takes us to August 4, so it's safe to assume we'll get a streaming release before the end of July.

