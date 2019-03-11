Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm: How to get the coveted Exotic sniper rifle

The Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm Exotic sniper rifle is still one of the best weapons in the entire game. When used properly, it provides infinite ammo and deals massive damage, making it a go-to boss melter in many activities. It's an evolution of the original Destiny's Black Spindle (and Black Hammer), and like its predecessor, you'll need to clear an obscure and challenging mission to obtain it. That mission is - wait for it - The Whisper.

Just as the Whisper of the Worm is a phenomenal weapon, The Whisper is a fantastic activity that's well worth playing in its own right. It's complicated, challenging, and incredibly flavorful - everything that made us love the first Destiny so much, basically. You'll need an organized fireteam of 380 Power (or higher) to beat it, and you'll probably want to set aside a few hours, but it's totally worth it, I promise. All that being said, here's how to get the Destiny 2 Whisper of the Worm.

1. First up, you need to trigger the whole shebang. Heading to the Lost Oasis patrol space on Io and wait for the Taken Blight public event to trigger. No other event will do. It has to be the Taken. Waiting for it can take a good while, but know that once you’ve completed a full run of The Whisper once (be warned: not guaranteed for your first time), you’ll be able to select it from the map whenever it’s available. As for the how and why of all that, I’ll come to that later.

2. Once the Taken Blight event triggers, quickly start roving the area with your Fireteam to find the yellow-bar Taken Champion boss who’s just spawned. There are three possible bosses who will appear at different points on the Lost Oasis map, and they tend to quickly scuttle into caves and stoney underpasses. Whichever one you get, wherever they appear, your objective is the same: melt them as fast as possible.

3. Once the boss has been burned down, a Taken portal will appear nearby. Get to this quickly, and then have the Fireteam leader activate it.

4. Congratulations! You’re past the front door. Now for the entrance hall. You’ll find yourself teleported to the Grove of Ulan-Tan Lost Sector in the north of the Lost Oasis. From here, you need to make your way to the final ledge holding the Lost Sector chest. But from this point on, you’re also on a 20-minute time limit. Fail to complete The Whisper in that time, and you’ll have to start again - from the public event back at step one. Yeah, sorry about that.

5. You can go all the way through the Lost Sector as normal, or you can use a shortcut from the start (recommended for obvious reasons) using the nearby rock as a launchpad to jump up to the ledge, which will be on your right. From here, you need to leap over to the hidden cave opening in the wall. This is to your left, as you face out from the ledge looking back toward the Lost Sector entrance, and is obscured by some hanging vines. Jumping out, around, and then back in to the left will get you there. Once in the cave, you’ll find a Taken Blight. Destroy it, fall down the hole that opens up where it was, and away you go.

6. Congratulations once again! You’re now finally in the actual Whisper mission. It starts with the mother of all Destiny jumping sections. If you’re a D1 veteran of the Vault of Glass, you’ll feel wonderfully, horribly, at home. If not, oh boy, do you have some things to discover.

7. The first part of this platforming marathon is pretty straightforward, if gigantic and terrifying. Just pay attention to your surroundings, follow the red-lit platforms, and watch out for the horizontal pistons that will push you off ledges. Pro-tip: the dark areas of long platforms are where the pistons will come out. Only in the lighter areas are you safe. And for the love of the Traveler, give your fellow Guardians space. Nothing worse than getting bumped off into oblivion in mid-air, or failing to land a jump because a Titan was standing blocking the edge of the platform, absentmindedly thinking about Titan things. Probably punching.

8. Along the way, you’ll reach a couple of bits that seem to have no onward path. Here, you’ll need to jump out and around a corner, before tucking back in for the next platform. If you’re a Destiny newcomer, this might seem harsh, but just imagine doing all of this without the safety-net of a ledge-grabbing mantle. For Vault of Glass explorers, this is like a holiday.

9. Eventually you’ll reach a red tunnel with a diamond-shaped entrance and exit. The ‘floor’ is slanted down and to the left, and if you slide down, you’ll find nothing but a bottomless pit. Oh, and there are multiple things trying to push you to the left. Relentlessly. The only thing to do is run forward, leap, belligerently burn ahead with a furious combination of sprint-jumps, and hope that random luck smiles your way. Keeping up momentum is the most important factor here. If you just keep moving, it’s really not as hard as it initially looks.

10. Timing now becomes very important. Ahead of you is a series of long ledges, each of which has one of those exploding, Taken punch-walls next to it. You’ll want to move fast here, but do time your jumps very carefully so as to avoid each detonation. Move, land, move again. Oh, and there are a couple of Taken snipers at the end. The first Guardian through should deal with those as a matter of priority.

11. You’ll now reach a huge room with illuminated port holes in the walls. Only one of these will take you onward. You need to head to the last port on the right-hand side, a level up. (Pro tip: Make everyone shut the hell up, and turn your sound up. Seriously, this is important. The music from this point on is incredible.)

12. You’ll now find yourself in a huge, part-ruined cavern. Do not fall through the floor. There are large holes everywhere, and while dropping through won’t kill you, there are endlessly spawning Thralls down there, and fighting your way back up via the ramp in the right-hand side will cost you valuable time.

13. You have two options here. You can spend a good while jumping around tiny, almost imperceptible ledges hidden around the outside of the room – highlighted by grass - in order to find your way out (useful later, but not vital now; again I’ll explain later), or you can use a cheeky shortcut by ducking into a little hole underneath the entrance and dropping down. For the sake of saving time, you should probably do that on your first run.

14. Nearly there! Just the matter of a new more platforms and a series of gruelling fire-fights to deal with. Wait, gruelling fire-fights? Yes, gruelling fire-fights.

15. You’ll soon reach a room full of Taken enemies and Blights. You’ll need to destroy both to move forward, and there are four rooms like this to deal with. As a general rule of thumb, try to have all three elements (Solar, Arc, and Void) covered by your Fireteam’s weaponry and subclasses, and use the caves and tunnels at the sides of the room for cover and to regen health when needed. The middle of each room is going to be chaos. Be aggressive - don’t forget, you’re on a time limit - but do not stay exposed for too long.

16. It’s nearly over, I promise. Your last task in your initial run through the Whisper of the Worm mission is to defeat all three of those Taken champions from the Lost Oasis. At the same time. Look, I said there was only one more task, I didn’t say it was going to be easy. But once you’ve dropped all three, the Whisper of the Worm Exotic sniper rifle is yours. But this is, as I’ve hinted several times here, just the start. Because to get everything there is to get from the Whisper mission, you’re going to need to run it a whole bunch more times. Over the course of at least three weeks. Let’s start with…