Destiny 2 Ruinous Effigy guide: How to get Ruinous Effigy in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Ruinous Effigy quest has arrived, and it's one of the meatiest Exotic quests in the past few seasons. It's got some unique objectives that make it easy to waste time or get turned around, so we've outlined everything you need to do in order to collect Ruinous Effigy quickly and efficiently.

How to start the Ruinous Effigy quest

(Image credit: Bungie)

This is the easy part. Well, sort of. To pick up the quest, simply visit the Recaster near the Drifter in the Tower. You'll receive both the weekly Means to an End quest and the Growth Exotic quest. You need to clear the Interference mission on Io to advance the Growth quest, but you can't do that mission until you do Means to an End for the week.

If you've forgotten, Means to an End requires you to do Contact events, then collect Traces (Reckoning is the fastest way), and finally clear the Interference mission. Unlock and finish the Interference mission by clearing Means to an End, and at the end of the mission, "Accept the gift" from the branch behind the Silver Seed near Eris. This will give you the next step in the Growth quest. Now it's time for a scavenger hunt.

Where to find Calcified Fragments

(Image credit: Bungie)

The next step in the quest is a two-parter. First, you've got to collect 25 Calcified Lights that are scattered between Io, Mars, Mercury, and Titan. There are 10 Lights on Io, and five on each of the other three planets.

You can track down these Lights by pulling out your Ghost on the designated planets, as if you were checking tracked bounties. Look for blank, diamond-shaped icons with a white core and grey border. You have to be relatively close for the Lights to appear on your Ghost menu, but most of them aren't tough to find. You can open your Ghost menu while cruising around on your Sparrow to make searching easier.

That said, some of the Io Lights gave me trouble. If you get stuck with Io, check the southeast corner of The Rupture, and the northwest sides of both Lost Oasis and Giant's Scar.

How to farm Savathun's Marionettes

Blade Disruptor spawn point (Image credit: Bungie)

The other part of this step requires you to kill 15 of Savathun's Marionettes. These special enemies are connected to the Contact event, but you don't need to complete the event itself to kill them. And in fact, you shouldn't. You only get one Marionette per Contact event, but you can farm multiple Marionettes in a shorter time through another method.

At the time of writing, the Contact event is appearing in the Siren's Watch side of Titan. We want to focus on the other side of Titan, the Rig. While Contact is active in Siren's Watch, bonus Marionettes will spawn in the Rig. If the event isn't active, travel to Siren's Watch, place the Contact event beacon, and then travel back to the Rig. The same approach works on other planets - just head to the zone without the Contact event icon - but to keep things simple, we're going to use Titan for this guide.

Shield Disruptor spawn point (Image credit: Bungie)

Three groups of Disruptors will spawn around the Rig in the following order: Blade, then Shield, then Blight. Messages in chat will tell you when they spawn. Disruptors are basically little versions of Contact bosses, and a Marionette will either spawn alongside them, or after you defeat them. I've only seen Blade and Shield appear in one location, but the Blight group seems to have two possible spawn points.

Blight Disruptor spawn point (Image credit: Bungie)

We'll use Adventures as map reference points since everyone has them unlocked. Blade spawns northwest of the Siren Song Adventure, Shield spawns northeast of the Bad Neighbors Adventure (near Xur's Titan location), and Blight can spawn West of the Deathless Adventure or southeast of the Rig landing zone.

Final step: Feed

(Image credit: Bungie)

The last step of the quest is also the simplest. You have to finish Gambit matches or Reckoning rounds, get Void kills, and chain precision kills. Reckoning is once again the fastest option here. Throw on your favorite Void weapons and subclass, fire up Reckoning, and kill stuff.

If you finish the Reckoning objective before you finish your Void or precision kills, you can get the rest of those kills in any other activity. You do not need to get all of your kills in Reckoning.

Once you clear this step, you'll receive a special Exotic engram which you can decrypt at the Recaster. Voila, Ruinous Effigy is yours. Go turn some dudes into Void relics and use those relics to hit other dudes.