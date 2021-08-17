Cyberpunk 2077 free DLC includes a new car and Johnny Silverhand skin

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting some free DLC for all players to snag, including an alternative outfit for Johnny Silverhand, a couple of fresh jackets, and a flashy new car.

The new DLC items will be available when Cyberpunk 2077 update 1.3 launches sometime in the near future. You'll be able to unlock Johnny Silverhand's new look, which includes a freshly chopped hair-do and an unbuttoned black jacket, in Settings via the 'Additional Content' tab. Meanwhile, the player character V will find the Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket and Luminescent Punk Jacket in their apartment after completing The Ride and receiving a message from Viktor. The jackets will be Rare/Iconic quality by default, but Crafting Specs will be unlocked as well.

Finally, the free Cyberpunk 2077 DLC includes the sporty but rugged Archer Quartz "Bandit" car, which will be available for purchase after you beat Ghost Town. Here are some screenshots of the new cosmetics and ride:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If Cyberpunk 2077's first DLC seems a bit minor, that's because it's accompanying the absolutely gargantuan update 1.3, which CD Projekt Red says is the game's biggest yet. Think of the DLC as just a little something extra.

"This patch is our biggest one to date," CDPR senior level designer Miles Tost explained in a livestream today. "We've put a lot of effort into this one, so consider the DLCs that we have now as sort of goodies, sort of cherries on top. The reality of course, and we've talked about this in the past, is that we differentiate a bit between different kinds of extra content, between DLCs, additional items - of which we will have plenty coming down the road - and of course the giant expansion passes which we will have something to say about later."

Cyberpunk 2077 tips | How long to beat Cyberpunk | Cyberpunk 2077 lifepath guide | Cyberpunk 2077 map | How to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077 best weapons | Cyberpunk 2077 Romance options | Cyberpunk 2077 ending | Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades | Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance | Cyberpunk 2077 builds | Cyberpunk 2077 hacking guide | Cyberpunk 2077 bugs | Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes