Cyberpunk 2077 achievements have leaked online

Cyberpunk 2077 achievement descriptions have been leaked online via GOG Galaxy.

This comes from YouTuber, LegacyKillaHD , who tweeted a warning to Cyberpunk fans to be aware of spoilers floating around the internet. He said, “Here’s a warning. Now is the time to be extremely cautious with where you’re getting Cyberpunk 2077 news. It appears some (or all) of the games achievement descriptions accidentally leaked from GOG Galaxy.”

An image taken of the achievements can be seen on a Resetera post , but beware before stepping into spoiler territory.

CD Projekt Red’s global community lead, Marcin Momot , responded to the tweet saying, “Fortunately, hidden achievements remained hidden so there shouldn’t be any heavy spoilers out there. Still, there are some that we’d been hoping would remain private until the release.”

With Cyberpunk 2077 releasing in just a few weeks time, it’s probably in your best interest to mute spoiler terms online, especially if you’re looking forward to the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG set to launch December 10, and will be playable via backwards compatibility on PS5 , Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S .

The recent Cyberpunk delayed from its original November 19 launch date due to the development team tackling the challenge of shipping the game on current-gen consoles.

