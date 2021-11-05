Currys early Black Friday gaming headset deals offer record low prices

Currys has unleashed a whole wave of early Black Friday gaming headset deals today, but our favorite is this record low price on the Razer BlackShark V2. You'll find it for £119 (was £150) today - an excellent offer considering this is one of the best gaming headsets on the market right now.

That's fantastic news for anyone after a new set of cups, particularly those interested in Razer's gear. We're also seeing the Razer Barracuda X taking one of its first discounts down to £64.99 (was £89.99). That's a price we've only seen once before in this headset's short shelf life so far, so well worth it if you missed out on previous offers. Those are some particularly impressive gaming headset deals, especially considering previous discounts haven't really come close to those record lows.

We don't see gaming headset deals like this everyday. In fact, these are particularly heavy discounts, which means we're well into the holiday sales season now. There's plenty to choose from if you're looking to shop between brands - the new SteelSeries Arctis Prime is down to £79.99 (was £99.99), for example.

Whether you're interested in Black Friday PS5 headset deals or Black Friday Xbox headset deals, there's plenty on offer right now. You'll find all these gaming headset sales just below, with more of the latest prices further down the page.

Today's best early Black Friday gaming headset deals

Razer Barracuda X gaming headset | £90 £64.99 at Currys

Save £25 - The Razer Barracuda X already offered excellent value at £89.99 (it's one of our favorite gaming headsets for Nintendo Switch), but you're saving an additional £25 at Currys today. This is a return to a record low price, impressive considering these cups have only been on the market since the summer.

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset | £80 £64.99 at Currys

Save £15 - If you're playing primarily on PC, we'd recommend going with the BlackShark V2 rather than the Barracuda above at the same price. Currys has the best price going on this model right now, at a record low £64.99.

SteelSeries Arctis Prime 7.1 gaming headset | £100 £79.99 at Currys

Save £20 - The SteelSeries Arctis Prime is seeing one of its first significant discounts in Currys' early Black Friday gaming headset deals. You'll find £20 shaved off the price of this 7.1 surround sound set of cups, leaving us with an excellent £79.99 sales price.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro | £150 £119 at Currys

Save £31 - This is a brand new record low price on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless headset. Previously we were only seeing discounts dropping one of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market down to £129. That means you're saving an extra £10 here.

More of today's best gaming headset deals

If the options above don't quite fit, you'll find plenty more gaming headset deals around the web right now. We're rounding up all the lowest prices on some of our favorite cups on the market just below.

We're rounding up all our predictions for wider Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in our guides. However, you'll also find plenty of offers available in early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals as well.