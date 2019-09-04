Cheap Nintendo game deals UK 2019

It's a great time to be looking for cheap Nintendo game deals. The Switch, a home-handheld hybrid, has developed a stellar catalogue of games since it launched a few years ago; no matter what you're looking for (be it family-friendly fun, kart racers, deep RPGs, platformers, and beyond), the Nintendo Switch has you covered. The best games can be pricey, though, and with Christmas coming up, we won't say no to saving a little cash along the way. With that in mind, our team of bargain hunters have rounded up every discount, offer, and price-cut available right now to save you as much money as we can. These are listed below, and be sure to pop back every now and then - we update the prices on a regular basis.

Best deal today (Image credit: Team Ninja) Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order | £40 at Walmart (save over £5)

We've had to wait ten years for this, but it was worth it.

However, that's not the end of it. As well as cheap Nintendo game deals, we've also been busy gathering reductions on accessories like SD cards to improve the system's low internal memory, extra Joy-Cons for multiplayer, and Pro Controllers for singleplayer marathons (we've thrown in a few Labo offers just in case you fancy trying Nintendo's unique cardboard peripherals, too). These are all pretty important, so why not get them for less with us?

Not picked up a Switch yet? No problem. You'll discover a range of console deals here as well, ranging from the original system to the brand-new Nintendo Switch Lite. If you haven't heard about the Lite yet, it's worth getting excited about. This is a smaller, more lightweight system that's a whole lot cheaper than its larger cousin. Although it's handheld only, it has 20-30% better battery life.

Anyway, onward to the deals. Happy bargain hunting!

Cheap Nintendo game deals

Super Mario Maker 2 | £39.99 at Argos

It's pricey, but that's still great value for a game that allows you to create whole Mario levels and play them with your friends. The first Mario Maker was ace, so we have high hopes.

Super Mario Odyssey | £41 at Currys/PC World

It's not a huge saving, true, but a gem like Super Mario Odyssey has a habit of holding its price so we'll take anything we can get. If you've not tried the plumbers latest, we recommend doing so.

Cheap console deals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

1. Nintendo Switch (original)

The best overall deal

Resolution: 1080p (TV mode), 720p (handheld mode) | Storage: 32GB | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 HDMI, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, brightness sensor, TV mode, handheld mode, detachable Joy-Cons

TV or handheld mode

Portable

Detachable Joy-Cons

Expensive

This is the standard Nintendo Switch, and it's still arguably the best one you can get. With the option to play games on your TV or in handheld mode, it offers more flexibility than any other console on the market right now. Want to play Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the couch with your family? Sure thing - just dock your Switch and get to it. Fancy taking The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with you on your morning commute? That's no problem either. It fits into whatever lifestyle you may have. With 1080p HD resolution on TVs and 720p in handheld mode, your games will also look their best no matter how they decide to play them.

For more deals, don't miss the best Nintendo Switch bundles.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

2. Nintendo Switch Lite

Perfect for gaming on the go

Resolution: 720p (handheld mode only) | Storage: 32GB | Features: Touchscreen, accelerometer, gyroscope, lightweight, improved battery life | Connectivity: Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1, x1 USB Type-C, x1 SD card slot, 1x 3.5mm audio jack

Much cheaper

22g lighter than the original Switch

Superior battery life

Handheld mode only

The Switch has stubbornly held its value since it launched a few years ago, so this cheaper model is greatly appreciated - it knocks a hundred or so off the asking price. A purely handheld system, the Lite is 22g lighter than its predecessor, packs a battery that lasts 20-30% longer, and has Joy-Cons built into the casing. It only runs at 720p and won't let you play games on TV (which limits your split-screen multiplayer options a bit) but as a entry-level system or a console for younger children, the Lite is spot on.

You can preorder it via our guide to the Nintendo Switch preorder price.

Cheap Nintendo accessories

Because of the Switch’s portable nature, accessories like carry-cases come highly recommended. Upgrading its memory with an SD card is also essential: with just 32GB of internal storage, it won’t be long before you’ve filled the Switch up. You can find our top suggestions below. Alternatively, head over to our Nintendo Switch accessories page for more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: SanDisk)

1. 128GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC

The best SD card

Storage: 128GB | Format: MicroSDHC, microSDXC | Features: Transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, A1 performance class, class 10 speed rating for HD video

Plenty of storage space

Will last you a while

Relatively cheap

Easily lost

One of our few issues with the Nintendo Switch is that it doesn’t come with much internal memory - only 32GB, to be precise. This becomes a real problem when you want to install more than a couple of games on it. Enter the SanDisk Ultra 128GB SD card. At around £25, it’s not going to break the bank and will quadruple your storage space. This should allow you to store between 5-10 big games.

You can always get a smaller 64GB card if you don’t think you’ll be getting many games, of course. That one goes for around £18. Check out our full list of Nintendo Switch SD cards for more.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Orzly)

2. Orzly Carry Case

The best Nintendo Switch case

Features: Hard EVA shell, space for bonus Joy-Cons, cables, games, and smaller accessories

Tough EVA shell

Lots of space for accessories

Cheap

Could do with more padding

Because you’re likely to be carting your Switch from place to place, getting a carry case or protective shell should be high on your priority list. The official Nintendo case is arguably one of best around, but its Orzly equivalent gets our recommendation for being such an effective all-rounder. A hardened outer layer hides enough room for your console, multiple Joy-Cons, cables, and 8 Switch games - more than the competition. It’s not too expensive, either.

If you’d prefer to see what all the options are, make sure you see our guide to the best case for Nintendo Switch.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

3. Joy-Cons

The best controller for multiplayer

Features: Usable as a pair or standalone. Includes an accelerometer, IR Motion Camera, and gyroscope motion sensor

Can be used as a pair or solo

Multiple colors available

Packed with features

Occasional Joy-Con drift

The Joy-Cons are Switch's answer to Wii Remotes, and they're ideal for pretty much anything the console can throw at you - especially multiplayer sessions. You see, players can use them as a pair or individually if they want to get involved in some split-screen action. Get two Joy-Con pairs and you can try out four-player Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races.

In terms of what you should buy, we'd suggest getting a pack of two Joy-Cons rather than singular ones; single packs go for $49.99 / £39.99, while a pair is $79.99 / £69.99. It’s simply better value for money. For more Joy-Con deals, visit our page on how to get a Nintendo Switch controller cheap.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

4. Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The best controller for singleplayer games

Features: HD Rumble, wireless or wired, up to 40-hour battery life, Amiibo scanner

Traditional controller setup

Comfortable to use

Amiibo functionality

Pricey

While the standard Joy-Cons are excellent pieces of kit, the Pro Controller is what you want if you're intending to play more traditional games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Dark Souls Remastered . Like everything Nintendo builds, it's of great quality and makes a noticeable difference to your overall experience.

Cheap Nintendo Labo deals

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Nintendo)

If you can count on a Nintendo console for anything, it’s to be different. The Switch shakes things up with its range of cardboard, DIY peripherals that you can make into anything from a fishing rod to the wheel of a car. We’ve posted some of the best deals below, and you can check out our dedicated Nintendo Labo page for more.

