CEO of Cyberpunk 2077 developer says game is "satisfactory" now after improvements

CD Projekt Red's CEO has said that he is currently happy with the state of Cyberpunk 2077 but added that it will continue to add fixes to the game.

The comments were made by CEO Adam Kicinski during a press conference with TVN24 (via TheGamer) . During this, he said: "We have already achieved a satisfactory level. We have also been working on the overall efficiency, which we are also quite happy about."

The CEO did add: "Of course, we also removed bugs and glitches and will continue to do that."

Cyberpunk 2077 has only recently found its way back to the PS4 and PS5 after it was initially pulled from sale on the PlayStation store. Despite Kicinski's remarks, Sony is not so glowing in its assessment. Even though the game has reemerged, Sony still doesn't entirely recommend the PS4 version of the game. In a recent press release, they only recommended the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game, noting: "users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition"

So, how well is the game actually selling on PlayStation platforms after coming back? CD Projekt is keeping tight-lipped. In the press conference, Kicinski said that while the developer has the numbers, it only releases that data when games reach meaningful milestones. He said: "We do not provide detailed, partial sales data. We provide data when they reach milestones or accumulate to a specific amount. Therefore, we won't comment on these results after two days."

Cyberpunk 2077's journey to this point has been tumultuous, to say the least. One of the highest-profile gaming controversies in recent memory, Cyberpunk 2077 went from one of the most anticipated games ever to a disaster when it was discovered the game was full of bugs and performance issues on release. This was especially pronounced on the PS4 and Xbox One base consoles, which lead to Sony pulling the game from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft offering refunds.

However, hopefully the game is finally back on the right track. Though the situation is far from ideal, maybe soon players will have the version of Cyberpunk 2077 they've been waiting for.

