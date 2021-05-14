Call of Duty: Warzone Rambo skin is official and it looks like John McClane is up next

A Call of Duty: Warzone Rambo skin is officially on the way, and leakers have discovered that he'll be joined by Die Hard's own John McClane.

Activision shared a teaser image for Call of Duty Presents: '80s Action Heroes, including a teaser image that features John Rambo, a trio of operators, and an explosion at the top of a building that looks very much like Nakatomi Plaza from the original Die Hard. The special event will go live in Warzone, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty Mobile on May 20.

While Activision isn't showing any in-game images of the event yet, a pair of off-screen images shared on Twitter by user CODWarfareForum show the Rambo and McClane skins wielding rifles in two side-by-side shots. The resemblance to both characters is pretty clear, with McClane in his signature vest and Rambo sporting his iconic red headband.

At least judging by the leak, Warzone's character models aren't quite the muscle-bound action heroes that Willis and Stallone were in their heydays. Both skins look a little weedier than their cinematic counterparts, while McClane is also looking a little surprised by his latest mission - though you can hardly blame him, he's probably still jet-lagged and desperately searching for a pair of shoes.

Activision teased the arrival of both the Rambo and McClane skins a number of times over the past few week s. Rambo's set to arrive on May 20, but since McClane's teasers have lagged a little behind, his skin will probably show up a few days later.

With Verdansk having transformed into its new 80s-themed version at the start of Warzone Season 3, there's plenty of room for Activision to bring in more classic action heroes. Arnold Schwarzenegger's outing as Dutch in Predator seems like a good fit, but the actor has already shown up in another battle royale (sort of) via Fortnite's Terminator skin, so the Warzone team might have to find a few more 80s icons to take his place.