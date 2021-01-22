Call of Duty: Warzone players demand better anti-cheat measures after Twitch controversy

Call of Duty: Warzone cheating allegations in a recent online tournament have players calling for improved anti-cheat measures in the game.

The controversy started after a Canadian streamer, Metzy, was called out for allegedly using an aimbot during the Twitch Rivals tournament last night. You can check out Eurogamer's report for more details on the incident itself, but the end result was that Metzy and his team were banned from the tournament. One of the highest-profile accusers has renounced his accusation and apologized after being allowed to personally sift through Metzy's computer via remote desktop, though this was long after the player's chances at the tournament and a piece of its $250,000 prize pool were gone.

Without direct access to each player's setup during the tournament - which is a tough thing to do during a pandemic - we may never have conclusive proof one way or the other about this specific allegation. Whatever the truth may be, it's sparked a new round of calls from the game's community for Activision to implement better anti-cheat measures within Warzone. Some are saying that high-end play will be effectively impossible until it does.

Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore. We learned a lot from those Gauntlets & I’ve been tellin’ y’all.. There’s too much cheese & way too many rats. Bob & weave baby.January 22, 2021

We just simply need an anti-cheat All this shit is going to make it worse and worse man. We are a huge community and we are so fucking fragile right now. If a new game came out Warzone would get stomped on. So wild man. Covid and everything “online” has everything left on readJanuary 22, 2021

There is NO EXCUSE for Activision still not implementing anti-cheat in Warzone. $75 billion company... ACT LIKE IT.January 22, 2021

Activision banned 50,000 cheaters from playing Warzone within just under a month of the game going live last year, based on information from both internal monitoring teams and player reports. We've reached out to Activision representatives to see if the company has any updates on its Warzone anti-cheat plans in light of all this, and we'll update this article with any response.

