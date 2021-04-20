Call of Duty: Warzone player comes up with a nifty Gulag trick

One Call of Duty: Warzone player has come up with a pretty bold Gulag strategy.

In the gameplay clip just below, a Call of Duty: Warzone player finds themselves in the Gulag after meeting their untimely demise on the Verdansk map. However, they're able to get the drop on the enemy player by hopping over a ledge, and scaling a wall, giving them a vantage point over roughly half the relatively small Gulag area.

It's undoubtedly a bold strategy, but it's one that really pays off for the player. We can see them slaying enemies again and again in the Gulag throughout the clip just above, each time using that same tactic of giving themselves the higher ground above the other opposing player.

However, some commenters underneath the original subreddit post dispute the advantage of the trick. There's a general feeling of the original player posting the trick being really good, way better than your average Warzone player, and therefore others feel like that this trick is out of their grip. Skill or no skill, the trick still lets you get a nice vantage point over your opponent, so it's a bonus to anyone regardless of their skill level.

Big things are happening in Warzone over the coming few days. Season 3 of Warzone is launching in just a few days from now on April 22 and for more on what we're expecting from the event, head over to our Warzone nuke event guide for more.

Right now, the forthcoming Season 3 update file size has actually already been revealed by developer Raven Software. The developer revealed that the update will weigh in at over 25GB for all players on all platforms, with some platforms like the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S weighing in just a little higher at 25.9GB.

