Call of Duty Warzone has banned 50,000 cheaters so far and is working to improve reporting

Call of Duty Warzone has permanently banned more than 50,000 accounts for cheating, all in just under a month of the game being online, in case you needed a succinct explanation of why cheats shouldn't be part of your Call of Duty Warzone best loadout .

Cheating is always an unfortunate reality for popular online games, and it tends to be much worse for free-to-play games such as Warzone; cheaters don't have an initial investment to worry about losing and they can always make a new account (assuming they can get around IP bans). Still, the developers of Warzone are facing the Sisyphean task head on, and they outlined the various anti-cheating measures they have in place in a new post on the official Activision Games Blog .

"We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities," the company wrote. "This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn’t always something we discuss publicly."

According to Activision, Warzone has security teams on-task around the clock to watch game data and find potential problems. The teams review "all possible cheats and hacks" including aimbots and wallhacks. The security teams also welcome cheat reports from players, and Activision says it's working to streamline the current reporting UI to make a faster and easier experience for players who want to send in a tip. Check out the official Warzone Security and Enforcement Policy for more details.

You can expect more regular updates about the number of bans issued for Call of Duty Warzone cheaters in the future - there's nothing wrong with enjoying a little schadenfreude for banned cheaters.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks