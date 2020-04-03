Call of Duty Warzone finishing move: How to do one and execute somebody from behind

A Call of Duty Warzone finishing move is essentially when you enter a special animation in order to kill somebody with a melee attack. You can pull these off fairly easily in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, but thanks to how open Call of Duty Warzone is, finishing moves are a hard task. Here's everything you need to know about how to do a finishing move in Warzone, and the different Call of Duty Warzone finishing moves available.

How to do a finishing move in Warzone

(Image credit: Activision)

Executing a finishing move in Warzone is simple in concept, but tricky to put yourself in that situation mid-game. On paper, all you need to do is approach someone from behind then hold down the melee attack button. You've got to be directly behind them to prompt a finishing move, otherwise you'll just punch them in the back of the head.

Call of Duty Warzone finishing moves

(Image credit: Activision)

There's plenty of different finishing moves available to perform too. Before you jump into a match, go to the Operators tab on the menu and you can customise each individual operator. Each one has a unique animation and you can unlock more for each operator as you complete their challenges and buy things from the store.

Call of Duty Warzone tips | Call of Duty Warzone download | Call of Duty Warzone map | Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack | Call of Duty Warzone Error codes | Is Call of Duty Warzone down? | Call of Duty Warzone crossplay | Call of Duty Warzone missions | Call of Duty Warzone gulag | Call of Duty Warzone contracts | Call of Duty Warzone best loadout | Best Call of Duty Warzone guns | Best Call of Duty Warzone perks