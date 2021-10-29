Call of Duty: Vanguard will get more multiplayer playlist updates than past games

Call of Duty: Vanguard will receive more frequent playlist updates than past Call of Duty games.

The information was just revealed yesterday by Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games in a new blog post. The developer writes that while they "can't promise exact evidence," they can say that they plan to update Vanguard's multiplayer playlists at a "higher frequency than previous titles."

Additionally, the playlist updates won't be set in stone, and will be based around community feedback. So if the Vanguard player base are particularly vocal about preferring one multiplayer mode or map over another, it's highly likely that this feedback will result in that map or mode appearing more often.

It's a good sign that Sledgehammer Games plans to update Vanguard's multiplayer playlists more frequently. Call of Duty's multiplayer playlists can often be used to help inject life into the game's multiplayer mode when needed, providing players with new opportunities by mixing and matching maps and modes together.

This all followed after a slew of new information about Vanguard was revealed last night by Sledgehammer. Chiefly, the new game will utilize a brand new form of anti-cheat software in early November, likely shortly after it first launches, and it'll also receive a new Shipment map in the first few weeks after launch as part of a "preseason" event. There's a lot to look forward to with Vanguard even before the debut season launches in December.

