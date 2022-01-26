The Book of Boba Fett fixes a huge Mandalorian plot hole

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 featured a surprising lack of Boba Fett, instead absorbing us back into the world of the Mandalorian.

The last time we saw Mando, he had defeated Moff Gideon, become the accidental ruler of Mandalore by winning the Darksaber in combat, and given Baby Yoda to Luke Skywalker for Jedi training.

In The Mandalorian season 2 finale, it seemed Mando's acquisition of the Darksaber was going to cause trouble between him and Bo-Katan Kryze, the weapon's former owner. Bo-Katan wants to rule Mandalore, and so needs the Darksaber. Yet, she doesn't accept the blade from Din when he offers it to her.

That presented a huge plot hole: Bo-Katan was previously given the Darksaber by Sabine Wren, and accepted the weapon without a problem. If she could accept the Darksaber once, why not take it again?

As it turns out, Bo-Katan's stint as ruler did not go smoothly, and it may be down to how she came to lead. As the Armorer explains in THe Book of Boba Fett, Bo-Katan's reign ended with the Night of a Thousand Tears, when the Empire laid waste to Mandalore. The Armorer believes this is down to Bo-Katan accepting the Darksaber as a gift rather than winning it in battle and her house losing sight of The Way. According to the Armorer, only the Mandalorians who still follow The Way have survived.

With that in mind, it makes sense that Bo-Katan would refuse to take the Darksaber from Mando without winning it from him first. Whether the two Mandalorians will eventually come to blows over the weapon remains to be seen – we'll likely find out more in The Mandalorian season 3, which is expected this year.

The Book of Boba Fett, meanwhile, continues weekly – and some viewers are speculating that episode 6 could see the return of Luke Skywalker and Baby Yoda.

While we wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way from the galaxy far, far away.