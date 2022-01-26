Star Wars fans are convinced two major characters will be in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 5! Turn back now if you haven't seen the new episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 brought back Din Djarin in a big way, with the entire episode dedicated to his adventures. Since The Mandalorian season 2 finale, it seems Mando has returned to bounty hunting – and has replaced the Razor Crest with a speedy starfighter.

Of course, Mando is currently also without Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, after Luke Skywalker arrived in Chapter 16 to take the youngling away for Jedi training. But that doesn't mean the little green guy is far from Din's thoughts, with the bounty hunter even requesting the Armorer make Grogu a gift.

Then, when Fennec Shand arrives at the end of the episode to enlist Mando's help against the Pykes, Din says he first has to check in on Baby Yoda. That means he'll likely be travelling to Luke's Jedi school in next week's episode – which opens the door for some huge cameos.

Naturally, the prospect of seeing Baby Yoda and Luke Skywalker again in episode 6 is an exciting one.

"SO EVEN GROGU COMING OUT IN THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT ALONG WITH LUKE?!?!" asks one viewer, while another goes one step further and speculates about some other characters who could show up: "It's wild to think we could be getting a Grogu appearance next week. What's even crazier to think about is if Din travels to Luke's Jedi temple. We could even see Han there with a young Ben Solo."

Emotions are running high at the thought of next week's potential cameos: "I WANT TO SEE THE BABY. I am going to scream and cry if we see him again and see Luke"

"The ending??? Are we seeing Grogu again??? DOES THAT MEAN LUKE AS WELL?!? Hellooooo!????" asked another viewer.

One watcher also sees a way out of Din's Darksaber troubles: "Yo if we get a training scene where Luke Skywalker trains The Mandalorian how to use the Dark Saber that would be epic! And this is a long shot, but if Luke & Grogu return to help #BobaFett & Din against the Pykes I would totally lose my sh-t!"

Whether Luke and Grogu do reappear next week or not remains to be seen, but it doesn't seem too far outside the realm of possibility.

